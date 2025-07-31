Despite the recent 50% hike in telecom tariffs, which affected the prices of voice calls, SMS, and data, Nigerians have continued to consume more data, as recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) suggests.

In May, for instance, Nigerians consumed 1.04 million terabytes of data, and it came as the highest monthly record since January 2023, when the telecom regulator started publishing the data.

This is because data has become essential to the business and livelihood of many Nigerians, and they have to buy it irrespective of the cost.

Yet, Nigerians are complaining on a daily basis about how their capped data subscriptions quickly deplete, a development that has prompted many to start considering unlimited plans offered by different operators. Unlimited plans, however, do not come cheap compared with capped data.

While several ISPs claim to be offering unlimited data plans, not all are truly unlimited, as some ISPs attach a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to their plans.

The FUP means that there is a certain threshold of your usage within the unlimited period, where the speed you get becomes lower, but you will still continue to have access to the internet.

For instance, if your one-month unlimited subscription has a 40GB FUP, it means that you will enjoy the best speed until you use up 40GB, after which the speed you get is throttled.

However, in this article, Nairametrics looks at the truly unlimited data plans currently being offered by core ISPs and mobile operators. These plans are ranked based on affordability.

Here are the top 10 cheapest unlimited data plans in Nigeria as of July 2025:

10. Swift Networks (Unlimited Supreme-N45,750)

Swift Networks is one of the leading ISPs in Nigeria. The company offers state-of-the-art broadband services for cost-effective and reliable deployment of a multi-service network, offering converged voice telephony, video conferencing, video surveillance, high-speed data transmission, and Internet access services over a high-speed and reliable telecommunications pipe.

While the company offers multiple capped data plans, it also has unlimited data plans at extra costs. Its cheapest truly unlimited package is the Unlimited Supreme.

Unlimited Supreme

Monthly subscription cost: N45,750

Lasts 30 days

Unlimited speed

No FUP

9. Cyberspace (Cyber Unlimited Classic-N33,910)

Established in 1995 as an ICT company, Cyberspace deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure in 2014 with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers. The company today offers a series of data plans to meet its customers’ needs. While most of its plans are capped, it has 2 unlimited plans targeted at its business customers. Its cheapest unlimited package is the Cyber Unlimited Classic.

Cyber Unlimited Classic

Monthly subscription cost: N33,910

Lasts 30 days

Unlimited data

No FUP

8. Cobranet (UgoFlix-N32,000)

Launched in 2003, Cobranet Limited is one of the top ISPs in Nigeria. The company currently offers corporate internet plans and residential plans over a state-of-the-art radio network in Lagos, Abuja, and a few other major cities in Nigeria. Its cheapest unlimited residential data plan is the UgoFlix Plan.

UgoFlix

Monthly subscription cost: N32,000 (in Lagos)

Speed: Up to 8 Mbps

No FUP

7. Airtel (Unlimited_20-N30,000)

Airtel Nigeria is one of the four mobile network operators in Nigeria that has distinguished itself with unlimited internet plans that are on par with the offerings of the core ISPs.

The telco offers unlimited data plans only on its router packages, and the cheapest of its truly unlimited data plans is the Unlimited_20.

Unlimited_20

Monthly subscription cost: N30,000

Speed: Up to 20 Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

6. MTN (FibreX-N25,000)

MTN is the largest mobile network operator in Nigeria by subscriber number. While the company currently offers different data packages for its 5G routers and 4G Mi-Fis, the plans are all capped. However, MTN is offering truly unlimited data packages through its fibre internet service.

The MTN fibre plans are speed-based, and the cheapest costs N25,000 per month.

Monthly subscription cost: N25,000

Speed: 50 Mbps

Validity: 30 days

5. iPNX (Bronze Unlimited-N22,253)

iPNX is the pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria. The company currently provides a number of solutions to various industries and market segments using industry-leading technology such as its Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) cable technology, core access network infrastructure, and fixed wireless radio services.

While the company also has capped data plans, its uncapped plans come at a premium with excellent speed. Its cheapest unlimited monthly package costs N22,253.

Bronze Unlimited

Monthly subscription cost: N22,253

Speed: 20 Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

One-time set-up fee: N55,900

4. Tizeti (Residential Unlimited-N17,500)

TIZETI (wifi.com.ng) deploys unlimited internet to residential and business customers, which allows customers to get the full benefit of the internet with no data or time caps. Its coverage areas include Lagos, Ogun, and Port Harcourt, and the company said it is expanding its network to cover the entire Nigeria.

Tizeti is one of the ISPs that offer different unlimited plans with no data cap, no usage threshold, and no limit on the number of devices that can be connected. Its cheapest unlimited plan is the Residential Unlimited.

Residential Unlimited

Monthly subscription cost: N17,500

Validity period: 30 days

Unlimited data

Attracts N100,000 one-time setup fee

3. Hoop Telecoms (Home Deluxe-N15,500)

Hoop Telecoms Limited was established in 2017 as a full Telecommunications Service provider. The company is today one of the few ISPs offering truly high-speed, unlimited data plans in Nigeria. Hoop Telecoms currently has offices in 5 states of the country, and network/service coverage in 36 States of Nigeria and the FCT.

Its nationwide network rides on both its own built infrastructure and the infrastructures of its partners, leveraging multiple infrastructure swap arrangements. Its cheapest unlimited package is the Home Deluxe.

Home Deluxe

Monthly subscription cost N15,500

Speed: Up to 15 Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

2. Ngcom (FiberMax Liteplus-N15,500)

Ngcom is a network company authorized by the NCC to provide internet services across Nigeria. Ngcom Network Solutions is one of Nigeria’s leading Internet service providers, offering unlimited services to residential and business users. The ISP currently has coverage in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Its cheapest unlimited plan is the FiberMax Liteplus.

FiberMax Liteplus

Monthly subscription cost: N15,500

Speed: Up to 20 Mbps

No FUP

Initial setup cost is N70,000

1. Wifiber Broadband (Home Smart-N15,380)

Wifiber Broadband offers Fiber to the Home and Fibre to the Office broadband service. According to the company, its Fiber Optic technology guarantees high-speed Internet for streaming, downloading, browsing or surfing the internet. The ISP currently provides service in Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja and its cheapest unlimited plan is its Home Smart.

Home Smart

Monthly subscription cost: N15,380

Speed: Up to 35 Mbps

No FUP

Note:

Aside from the cost, it is also important to check the areas of coverage, especially for the core ISPs, before subscribing to their service.

Most of the ISPs currently have coverage only in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port-Harcourt. However, mobile operators like Airtel and MTN have wider coverage across the country.