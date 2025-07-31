Global airlines filled 84.4% of available seats on international routes in June 2025, while African carriers managed 74.6%, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The load factor, which shows how full flights were, stayed high globally but was much weaker for African operators. The region also recorded a 0.3% drop in international demand alongside a 0.3% rise in capacity.

The figures, contained in IATA’s June 2025 passenger demand report, showed that conflict in the Middle East slowed overall traffic growth. Global demand increased by 2.6% year on year, while capacity grew by 3.4%.

With capacity outpacing demand, the worldwide load factor eased to 84.5%. International traffic rose 3.2% as capacity expanded 4.2%, resulting in a load factor of 84.4%. Domestic traffic gained 1.6% with a 2.1% increase in capacity, producing a load factor of 84.7%.

“Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 2.6% compared to June 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was also up 3.4% year-on-year. The June load factor was 84.5% (-0.6 ppt compared to June 2024).

“International demand rose 3.2% compared to June 2024. Capacity was up 4.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.4% (-0.8 ppt compared to June 2024). Domestic demand increased 1.6% compared to June 2024. Capacity was up 2.1% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.7% (-0.4 ppt compared to June 2024),” the IATA report read in part.

It added, “African airlines saw a 0.3% year-on-year decrease in demand. Capacity was up 0.3% year-on-year. The load factor was 74.6% (-0.5 ppt compared to June 2024).”

More insights

Regional performance varied. Asia‑Pacific carriers led with a 7.2% increase in international demand and 7.5% capacity growth, resulting in a load factor of 82.9%. Latin American airlines posted a 9.3% rise in demand against an 11.8% rise in capacity, bringing load factor to 83.3%.

European carriers recorded a 2.8% increase in demand with 3.3% capacity growth and a load factor of 87.4%. North American airlines saw demand decline by 0.3% as capacity rose 2.2%, which lowered load factor to 86.9%.

In the Middle East, demand fell 0.4% while capacity increased 1.1%, leaving a load factor of 78.7%, with long‑haul routes to North America down 7% and to Europe down 4.4%.

IATA noted that despite slower growth in June due to the conflict, load factors remained close to record highs, and with capacity growth expected to moderate in August, seat occupancy is likely to stay strong through the Northern Hemisphere summer.