Cowbellpedia 2025, themed “The Mega Minds”, crowned Peace Adewole of Welkins International School and Kenechukwu Azuike of St. Gregory’s College as champions of the Junior and Senior categories, respectively.

Both winners received N5 million each and an all-expense-paid trip to Kenya, a full year supply of Cowbell, alongside laptops and projectors for their schools.

With a total prize pool of up to N100million, the 14-week Cowbellpedia show not only rewarded contestants from the preliminaries stage to the finals but also kept its audience ‘mentally entertained’.

The iconic STEM and general knowledge quiz show continues to showcase and reward brilliance, wits, and intelligence among Nigeria’s brightest secondary school students.

This year’s season raised the stakes, attracting over 5,000 students aged 11–17 from secondary schools across Nigeria to participate in a computer-based test (CBT). From this pool, the top 132 (66 students each from the Junior & Senior categories) students advanced to the elimination stage, with 48 students from both the Junior and Senior categories qualifying for the quarterfinals, 16 for the semi-finals, and 8 for the finals.

The competition featured 78 intense rounds of intellectual battle. It culminated in a grand finale showcasing four gripping segments, 60 Seconds of Fame, Zone of Power, Cowbellpedia Bank, and the decisive Dignitary Shots, where the finalists vied for the coveted top prize under the watchful gaze of guest dignitary Francois Gillet, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria.

The crowned champion and winner of the Junior category, Peace Adewole from Welkins International Schools answered the question in the Dignitary Shots segment in just 0.52 seconds, winning a cash prize of N5 million and an all-expense-paid educational trip to Kenya.

Haruna Salvin, who kept everyone on their toes throughout the competition, competed in the Dignitary Shots segment with a time of 0.88 seconds, earning him the position of first runner-up and a cash prize of N3 million. Onyema Alexis, the only girl to reach the finals, emerged as the second runner-up and won N2 million, while Anyaeji Arthur finished as the third runner-up, earning N500,000, thousand naira.

In the Senior category, Kenechukwu Azuike claimed victory, with Fopefoluwa Adegboye, Prince Orji, and Lyon Awhaisoba, winning N3 million, N2 million and N500,000 to clinch the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Parents and Teachers also shared in the winnings. Peace Adewole’s guardian, Mr. Beckley Adebayo, topped the junior parents’ segment, winning N500,000, while Mr. Remi Adegboye led the Senior parents’ segment, winning N500,000. Outstanding teachers like Mr Babayode Samuel from St. Gregory’s College and Mr Egbeyemi Stephen from Ambassadors College each walked away with N1 million and brand-new laptops.

Speaking at the finale, Francois Gillet, Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, congratulated all the winners. He said, “I congratulate every student who participated in this competition. You have done something great for yourselves. No matter what happens, you are all winners”. He emphasized the Company’s goal to promote education in Nigeria, inspiring and empowering young people for the future, through Cowbellpedia.

Adebola Williams, Marketing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, noted that Cowbellpedia will continue to be a beacon for STEM education in Nigeria and inspire the next generation of innovators.

At the Cowbellpedia Café, Show host Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman cheered the students who were not crowned champions with affirmative cards, reminding them that they are winners regardless. The Quizmaster, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, commended the students’ resilience throughout the quiz show. He noted that every week, these students brought their A-game. They made the competition feel like the popular ‘Champions League’. This season, Cowbellpedia didn’t just reward brilliance; it re-envisioned how young Nigerians see education.

Cowbellpedia 2025 delivered an emotional, high-energy journey that left audiences inspired, proving that Cowbellpedia produces the smartest Secondary School legends in Nigeria.

Donatus Ukpai, the Dairy Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, added, “These Mega Minds exemplify the power of problem-solving and the role of good nutrition, which Cowbell provides daily with VitaRich and Vitamin B9 which supports brain development.”

If you missed any episode, head over to the Cowbellpedia YouTube to catch sheer brilliance and mega minds in action.

