Belgium has released its updated shortage occupation list with 81 professions now eligible for fast-track work visa processing.

The list streamlines hiring for roles facing local talent shortages, making it easier for foreign workers to secure permits.

The annual update, issued by regional employment agency Actiris, reflects changing labour market needs, cutting several personal service jobs while expanding opportunities in IT and other high-demand sectors.

According to Travelobiz, the updated list continues to play a critical role in Belgium’s work permit system. Inclusion exempts employers from the usual labour market test, which requires proof that no qualified local or EU candidates are available.

Key changes in the 2025 shortage list

The 2025 shortage list features 81 occupations, down from 82 in 2024, showing a more selective strategy. The sales sector saw major cuts, with only two roles retained out of nine, suggesting a reduced need for foreign workers in general sales positions.

Several personal service jobs were also removed. Public safety officers, home cleaners, and hairdressers were cut from the list, leaving only security guards in that category, reflecting reduced demand in domestic services.

Meanwhile, the tech sector has expanded significantly by including software developers, network engineers, and cybersecurity experts, highlighting Brussels’ growing digital economy.

Commonly listed shortage occupations

While the full 2025 list has not been publicly released, past versions typically include key roles across several industries, such as:

Information Technology : Software developers, cybersecurity specialists, system administrators

: Software developers, cybersecurity specialists, system administrators Engineering: Civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers

Civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers Healthcare : Registered nurses and medical specialists

: Registered nurses and medical specialists Skilled Trades: Electricians, plumbers, welders, and heavy equipment operators

Electricians, plumbers, welders, and heavy equipment operators Transport and Logistics: Truck drivers, dispatchers

Truck drivers, dispatchers Finance: Accountants, auditors

Accountants, auditors Security and Specialised Sales

Technical Administration and Project Management

More insights

Foreign nationals whose jobs are not on the list still have several legal pathways to work in Belgium. The Single Permit, which combines residence and work authorisation for stays over 90 days, remains the most common route. Labour market testing applies unless the role is on the shortage list.

Other options include:

Type A Permit: For long-term residents; valid indefinitely

For long-term residents; valid indefinitely Type B Permit: Employer-specific, typically valid for one year

Employer-specific, typically valid for one year Type C Permit: For short-term or temporary residents, including asylum seekers

For short-term or temporary residents, including asylum seekers EU Blue Card : For highly skilled professionals with high-paying job offers; provides greater mobility within the EU

: For highly skilled professionals with high-paying job offers; provides greater mobility within the EU Working Holiday Visa: Available to citizens of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada aged 18 to 30