Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced a N1 billion financial support package for the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to facilitate kidney transplants for underprivileged residents.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving maternal and newborn healthcare, with plans to deploy ten fully equipped ambulances across health facilities in the state as part of a broader health reform agenda.

Demonstrating immediate commitment, Governor Zulum authorised an initial deposit of N250 million to cover transplants for 50 indigent patients.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday during the 110th General Meeting of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, alongside the commissioning of epoch-making projects at UMTH.

Disbursement plan and continued support

He confirmed that the remaining N750 million would be disbursed in three instalments.

“I am pleased to announce that the Borno State government will deposit the sum of N250 million to support the kidney transplant of 50 patients.

“I am ready to contribute N1 billion as the government’s contribution towards supporting the less privileged indigenes of the State,” Zulum stated.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining the initiative

“The Borno State government, therefore, pledges to support this initiative and is ready to provide all the partnership required to sustain the provision of kidney transplant to less privileged patients at UMTH.

“This is only the beginning—I promise to do even more,” he added.

Governor Zulum commended UMTH for its strides in specialized healthcare, particularly its recent successful kidney transplants.

“I was told both the patients and donors are doing very well. Indeed, this is a landmark achievement and a great relief to patients, most importantly to those who cannot afford the cost of transplant,” he remarked.

Ambulance deployment to boost maternal health

Speaking on the State Emergency Medical and Ambulance Services (SEMAS), the governor confirmed that ten new fully equipped ambulances would be deployed across health facilities by the week’s end.

This, he stressed, would bolster the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative.

“As a government, we pledge our full support for the sustenance and scale-up of the Maternal and Newborns Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative programme. We view it not as a standalone initiative, but as a critical complement to our broader health reform agenda,”.

“We are committed to ensuring that Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative succeeds in providing comprehensive antenatal care, emergency obstetric services, skilled birth attendance, postnatal follow-up and routine immunization to protect our children from preventable diseases,” he stressed.

Federal government applauds Zulum’s healthcare commitment

Minister of Health and Social Welfare Professor Mohammed Ali Pate lauded Governor Zulum for fostering collaboration between state and federal governments to deliver equitable, affordable healthcare.

“Governor Zulum exemplifies teamwork by working closely with the federal government to enhance healthcare quality and accessibility in Borno,” Pate said.

UMTH CMD acknowledges state’s flood recovery support

Chief Medical Director, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, acknowledged the state’s N500 million interventions following the 2024 floods.

He said the funds had helped to restore critical services, including the renovation of Trauma and Kidney Centres, procurement of medical consumables and the reactivation of oxygen plants.