The United States has criticized some Nigerian state governors for engaging in extravagant spending while the country grapples with deepening economic hardship.

This comes amid revelations that certain governors are splurging billions of naira on new government buildings and luxury projects, despite widespread poverty and deteriorating public services.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the U.S. Mission Nigeria, the American government warned that the unchecked spending patterns by some governors particularly on opulent government buildings are undermining public trust and worsening inequality in the country.

“While Nigerians are urged to endure economic hardship ‘like labor pains,’ some governors are splurging billions on new government houses,” the U.S. Mission noted, citing a recent investigative report by The Africa Report.

The publication revealed how certain state governments have prioritized constructing lavish residences and office complexes, often at the expense of more pressing developmental needs.

“Such alleged lack of fiscal responsibility fuels inequality and erodes public trust,” the tweet stated.

Civic groups also had their say

Civic watchdogs are also raising red flags. BudgIT Nigeria, a civic-tech organisation advocating transparency in public finance, lamented that instead of investing in essential sectors like education, health, or agriculture, state governments are choosing to build facilities that are rarely used and provide little public value.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) echoed similar concerns. “There is more money, little accountability, and no priority,” it noted, adding that many governors are acting with impunity, emboldened by weak oversight and minimal citizen engagement in the budgeting process.

Nigerians react to the US Mission’s tweet

Many Nigerians praised the US Mission for speaking out where local institutions have remained silent.

Ikechukwu (@incomingovernor), in his reaction wrote “@USinNigeria thanks for this. Please help Nigerians to always call out these our corrupt political leaders. They’re killing Nigerians with bad governance”

@USinNigeria thanks for this. Please help Nigerians to always call out these our corrupt political leaders. They're killing Nigerians with bad governance. — Ikechukwu👑 (@incomingovernor) July 30, 2025

Omo Ologo (@ibirogba2000) wrote “We’ve told Nigerians to hold their governors accountable but no , na Abuja go face.”

We've told Nigerians to hold their governors accountable but no , na Abuja go face — Omo Ologo 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ibirogba2000) July 29, 2025

Thomas Philip (@Thomphil95) wrote “This is so saddening about Nigeria simply because we don’t have responsible leaders.”

This is so saddening about Nigeria simply because we don't have responsible leaders. — Thomas Philip (@Thomphil95) July 30, 2025

Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) wrote “This clearly shows a lack of regard for a kleptocratic government. Be rest assured that this is in line with the Trump administration’s policy on Nigeria and has the clearance of the State Department.”

This clearly shows a lack of regard for a kleptocratic government. Be rest assured that this is in line with the Trump administration's policy on Nigeria and has the clearance of the State Department. — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) July 29, 2025

However, some respondents pushed back at the US Mission’s intervention.

Mr. Sam… (@skaalbgroup) wrote “Even though this article here is a secondary one and not a product of US mission in Nigeria, I expect @YusufTuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take exception to this. This is undiplomatic and embedding in local affairs of a sovereign Nation.”

Even though this article here is a secondary one and not a product of US mission in Nigeria, I expect @YusufTuggar ,the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take exception to this. This is undiplomatic and embedding in local affairs of a sovereign Nation. — Mr. Sam… (PositiveMantra🌟 🌟🌟) (@skaalbgroup) July 29, 2025

What you should know

Recently, the Federal Government faulted the recent travel advisory issued by the United States, warning its citizens against travelling to Nigeria

Also, earlier this month as part of its broader immigration and security strategy, the United States government recently revised its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing more restrictive terms for most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic categories.