Nigeria has committed $538.05 million to the first phase of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme and unveiled a youth-driven 10-year Strategic Action Plan (2026–2035) to transform its agricultural sector, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Vice President spoke at a high-level dialogue with African youth agri-food entrepreneurs and leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4).

While addressing the Plenary Session on Transforming Food Systems in Complex Settings, Shettima disclosed that Nigeria has already committed $538.05 million to the first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme.

He described the SAPZ as a flagship initiative aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, improving rural livelihoods, and accelerating agro-industrialisation.

“The SAPZ programme in Nigeria is being implemented in partnership with the African Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Islamic Development Bank, and other key development partners.

“The initiative is projected to attract $1 billion in total investments by 2027, reduce post-harvest losses by 80%, and has already generated over 785,000 jobs across targeted regions,” he noted.

VP Shettima added that African youths hold the key to the continent’s agri-food future and thus, no stone should be left unturned in mobilizing this greatest asset.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling food insecurity, noting that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a State of Emergency on Food Security, reactivated over 500,000 hectares of arable land, deployed strategic food reserves, and expanded access to seeds and extension services.

Security, infrastructure and regional cooperation

VP Shettima also emphasized the importance of security sector reforms to ensure farmers can access their lands safely and continue food production in rural communities.

In addition, he called for international collaboration to recharge the Lake Chad Basin, expand sustainable irrigation systems, and establish a national farm database.

He also advocated for anticipatory action to climate shocks, emergency school feeding programmes in conflict-affected areas, and resilience-building initiatives to secure long-term stability.

“Food security is the trust anchor of peace,” the Vice President stated.

Youth as change agents in agriculture

Shettima emphasized the importance of investing in young people to drive innovation and resilience across food systems.

“A nation that is prepared for the future is not known by the promises it makes but by the place it gives to its youth in shaping those promises. To see African youths leading the charge in this essential sector speaks more eloquently than any speech,” VP Shettima stated.

He explained that Nigeria has already inaugurated an Agricultural Sector Working Group and a Technical Committee to coordinate national implementation of the Kampala Declaration and develop the 10-Year Strategic Action Plan.

According to him, the plan will align national and subnational priorities, promote public-private partnerships, and embed strong youth engagement at every level.

$1 billion recapitalization for youth agribusiness

The Vice President also noted that the Federal Government has recapitalized the Bank of Agriculture with N1.5 trillion ($1 billion) to support the Youth Agricultural Revolution in Nigeria, providing loans of up to N1 million to young farmers and agri-groups across the country.

“This is not charity. It is strategic inclusion. It is resilience engineered into policy,” VP Shettima said.

The Vice President listed several ongoing initiatives, including Nigeria’s collaboration with the Netherlands, CGIAR, and IITA under the Youth in Agribusiness Initiative, which is targeting 10,000 youth, with 40–50% of them women, across innovative hubs in horticulture, poultry, aquaculture, and cassava processing.

He also cited investments in mechanization, greenhouse expansion, and irrigation systems, along with the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project with Brazil, which is enhancing year-round agricultural productivity and value chain efficiency.

“We launched the first 2,000 tractors in a 70-million-dollar investment, targeting over 550,000 hectares of land and reaching more than 550,000 farming households. In partnership with John Deere, we are deploying 10,000 tractors over five years,” he said.

Focus on agro-processing and long-term vision

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s call for increased investment in value addition and agro-processing to end the export of raw commodities and build more resilient local economies.

He noted that the forthcoming 10-Year Action Plan, he added, will prioritize training and mentorship in agro-technology and agribusiness, with a strong monitoring and evaluation framework.

Emphasizing the long-term vision of the initiative, he described it as a generational relay that requires collective action, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to shared responsibility.