The Federal High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa, has convicted and sentenced the Rector, Mr. Olaniran Satiregun, to seven years in prison for operating and promoting fake, unapproved nursing and public health programs at his college.

This information was disclosed in a statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on July 29, 2025.

The ICPC stated that its prosecution team secured the conviction of Satiregun, who was the Founder and Rector of the International College of Administration Science and Technology, Auta Balefi, Nasarawa State.

ICPC Case

According to the ICPC statement, the defendant was first arraigned alongside the institution in 2024 on a three-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, contrary to Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act.

One of the counts against the college and its Rector read:

“That you, International Professional College of Administration Science and Technology Nigeria Ltd and Satiregun Olaniran (M), between 2019 and 2021 in Auta Balefi, Nasarawa State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, did obtain for yourselves the sum of N110,000 (One Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) from Onmonya Daniel Ogah as school fees and the cost of an admission letter for being admitted to study a three-year professional programme in public health/nursing science and (BSc) degree conversion with a recognized international university (after graduation) and/or professional certificate (CIA, CICN, IDPMN, NIMN, CICMAN, ICAN, NIM, RSA, etc.) in International Professional College of Administration Science and Technology Nigeria Ltd, whereas the College does not have approval to run a three-year programme in Public Health/Nursing Science or award degrees in Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 Subsection (1)(a) and punishable under Section 1 Subsection (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006.”

ICPC prosecutors, led by Mr. Adesina Raheem, detailed how the defendants deceived unsuspecting applicants by offering admission to courses not accredited by the regulatory body.

Investigations revealed that the institution only had the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to run four courses.

“However, it was discovered that the institution, sometime between 2019 and 2021, offered admissions into the College to study courses like Nursing, Public Health, and Computer Science,” the statement partly reads.

Court Judgment

Delivering judgment, Justice Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa of the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State, found both defendants guilty on all counts.

The Judge “sentenced the 2nd defendant (Mr. Satiregun) to 7 years imprisonment without the option of a fine,” according to the Commission.

The Judge also ordered that all fees collected from students who were offered illegal courses be “refunded”.

Finally, the court ordered the institution to limit itself strictly to the four courses approved by the relevant authority.