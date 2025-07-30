The Federal Government has announced plans to launch the State-by-State Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign to bridge Nigeria’s housing gap by giving state governments access to funding and technical expertise

Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa announced the initiative at the 19th Africa International Housing Show in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The programme will be carried out with state governments, private investors, and international partners.

It will provide financing, technical advisory services, housing reform advisers, and roundtables to strengthen state housing plans.

Dangiwa said the campaign aims to close the gap between national housing policy and state-level execution while giving citizens better access to affordable housing. Under the plan, reform advisers will work with governors, and technical teams will help states design projects, prepare roadmaps, and unlock financing.

“I am pleased to announce our plan to launch a State-by-State Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign—a high-impact outreach initiative in collaboration with state governments, the private sector, and development partners.

“The goal is to bridge the gap between national housing policy and state-level execution while empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools to access affordable housing opportunities.

“As part of this initiative, we aim to embed housing reform champions as Special Advisers to State Governors, and convene State Housing Roundtables to review existing housing development plans.

“We will also provide technical advisory, develop actionable roadmaps, and offer hands-on support to structure viable projects and unlock financing,” Dangiwa stated.

The minister said the initiative will align state housing projects with federal programmes, giving state governments access to funding and technical support from institutions such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Family Homes Funds, MoFI Real Estate Investment Fund, and Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

He also disclosed plans to set up an expert-led National Housing Policy Coordination and Monitoring Committee to track and report on the implementation of the National Housing Policy. While noting that the government alone cannot meet the financing needs of the sector, Dangiwa said more than N70 billion in private capital has already been attracted through public-private partnerships to deliver “Renewed Hope Cities” for middle- to high-income earners.

Dangiwa commended the Africa International Housing Show and its chief executive, Festus Adebayo, for bringing stakeholders together to foster collaboration, showcase innovations, and attract investment in housing. He stressed that housing goes beyond providing shelter, describing it as a foundation for health, dignity, productivity, and national stability.