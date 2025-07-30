A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the current Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC), Yakubu Dogara, has threatened legal action against three media houses over an alleged publication that challenged his role at the NCGC as well as his constituency.

Dogara disclosed this in a letter from his solicitor, J.J. Usman SAN, to the three media houses, titled “DEMAND FOR THE IMMEDIATE RETRACTION OF THE DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS MADE AGAINST RT. HON. YAKUBU DOGARA… WITH A CALL FOR A CORRESPONDING APOLOGY.”

Usman alleged in his letters of demand to The Guardian, Nigerian Pilot, and Telegraph newspapers that they “intentionally made some inflammatory and derogatory remarks against the person of Our Client; particularly with the underhanded motive of disparaging and assassinating his reputation and character, before his teaming supporters, admirers, and other well-meaning members of society.”

Demands

The senior lawyer alleged that while his Client—a businessman and renowned politician—rose to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives and is “currently the Chairman of the NCGC,” the media houses published a purportedly defamatory publication dated July 19, 2025.

The report was said to be an open letter by Barrister Maigida Yakubu.

In the letter referenced by Usman, Yakubu allegedly accused Dogara of criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition but eventually accepting an appointment in his government.

The publication, referenced by Usman, partly reads:

“Truly, a masterclass in double standards! Let’s remind you that the Tinubu government knows exactly who you are; that’s why the government handed you a token chairmanship of a new agency, not as a mark of honour, but as a convenient muzzle.

“Nothing more, nothing less. Well, these days, you are not busy haunting the offices and homes of power brokers like a political housefly, buzzing around without purpose but making sure everyone notices you.”

“Remind us again, just for laughs, is there one Basayi son or daughter who can say he or she was genuinely economically or politically empowered from your celebrated reign as Member and Speaker of the House of Representatives?”

According to Usman, these statements were allegedly intentionally made by or through the media houses.

Usman maintained that while Barrister Maigida Yakubu was described as “Our Client’s loyalist,” Dogara denies knowing him.

The senior lawyer alleged that the platform’s “defamatory statements” have exposed his Client to “serious political embarrassment, psychological trauma, unquantifiable humiliation, public odium, and opprobrium.”

He demanded an immediate retraction of the above defamatory statements made against his Client within three days of receipt of the letter, accompanied by a statement of apology to be published in the national dailies and other social media platforms.

The lawyer warned that failure to honor his demand would compel him to explore available remedies to protect his Client’s constitutional rights within legal parameters, including both civil and criminal litigation.

What to Know

In May 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu established the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC) and approved the appointment of its board and management team.

As part of the rollout, Tinubu appointed former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as Chairman of the NCGC Board, while Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo will serve as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The new institution, backed by an initial capital of N100 billion, was designed to de-risk lending and expand access to finance for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), small corporates, manufacturers, consumers, and large businesses across Nigeria.