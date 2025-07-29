Transcorp Power Plc (“Transcorp Power” or the “Company”), (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025.

The Company’s revenue grew by 52% year-on-year to N205.8 billion in 2025, against N135.4 billion in H1 2024.

The H1 2025 performance was driven by enhanced generation capacity and improved operational efficiency, a reflection of Transcorp Power’s continued investment in infrastructure and service delivery.

Key Highlights

Revenue Growth

Revenue grew by 52% year-on-year to N205.8 billion, from N135.4 billion in H1 2024.

Profit

Gross profit increased to N77.6 billion, up from N62.9 billion in H1 2024, with a gross margin of 23%.

Profit before tax rose by 15% PBT, to N58.7 billion in H1 2025, from N51.0 billion in H1 2024

Dividend

Consistent with its commitment to delivering shareholder value, the Company is rewarding shareholders with an interim dividend of N11,250,000,000, equivalent to N1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

The performance highlights Transcorp Power’s ability to maintain profitability, despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility, supported by effective pricing strategies and cost management, as well as the Company’s commitment to delivering significant returns to shareholders, with the enhanced dividend.

Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 highlights our disciplined cost management, efficient operations, and resilience despite economic headwinds. This solid foundation continues to strengthen investor confidence in our long-term value and growth potential.”

MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments: “Our H1 2025 performance reflects the gains from the continued investment in our plant. We increased generation by 100MW, compared with the same period last year, and we remain committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders and the country at large. Transcorp Power is confident in sustaining its growth momentum into the second half of 2025, as we fulfill our mission to power Nigeria and Africa.”

Transcorp Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies and an electricity-generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Power is committed to creating value, driving economic growth, and ensuring social goods through access to the electricity supply.

