Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc surged past the N100 threshold during mid-session trading on July 29, 2025, notching a month-to-date gain of over 18% on the Nigerian Exchange.

Trading around N101, the stock is poised to cement its gains by market close, becoming the second banking stock under the NGX Banking Index, after GTCO, to break the N100 barrier.

Investor confidence in Stanbic appears driven by the bank’s strong fundamentals and the broader 23% rally sweeping through the banking sector this July.

The momentum is likely fueled by the group’s impressive Q1 2025 results, where it reported a pre-tax profit of N116.4 billion, up 85.6% from the same period last year.

In May, shareholders approved a final dividend of N3 per 50 kobo share at the bank’s Annual General Meeting, with payments made within the same month.

Adding to its bullish outlook, Stanbic recently secured a three-year CNY800 million (about N172 billion) loan facility from China Development Bank to deepen Africa-China trade ties.

With sentiment remaining firmly upbeat, the stock has now delivered a year-to-date return of over 74%, accompanied by a cumulative trading volume of 180 million shares.