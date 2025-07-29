Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders, has launched the official website for his highly anticipated memoir, “Making it Big”, as part of a broader campaign leading up to the book’s release.

The website, www.makingitbigbook.com, is now live and serves as the sole platform for pre-ordering the book ahead of its official launch on August 18, 2025.

Visitors to the site can reserve copies of the book, explore brief previews, and register for updates related to the memoir’s release.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Otedola described the book as a deeply personal account of his life and career, capturing the defining moments of success, failure, and recovery that shaped his journey.

“The lessons, setbacks, and triumphs that shaped my path are almost ready for you. In these pages, I’ve shared the key principles – the moments of doubt, the breakthroughs, and the wisdom that guided me through it all.

“I look forward to opening this conversation with entrepreneurs and visionaries across the world, and to seeing how these experiences might inspire your own journey forward,” he wrote.

The pre-order campaign is set to close on August 18, adding urgency for early buyers seeking first access to the book. No alternative sales channel has been announced as of the time of this report.

Public anticipation builds

Since the official announcement, social media platforms have been flooded with comments from readers, entrepreneurs, and analysts expressing keen interest in the memoir.

The posts, particularly those shared by Otedola’s daughter, Florence “Cuppy” Otedola, have drawn thousands of engagements, with many describing the book as “long overdue” and “a must-read for every Nigerian entrepreneur.”

While the full content of the memoir remains under wraps, early indications suggest the book will blend autobiography with strategic insights, offering lessons drawn from one of Nigeria’s most eventful corporate careers.

From FEMCO to FBNH and Geregu Power

Otedola’s business journey spans multiple sectors. His entrepreneurial drive emerged early reportedly at age six when he launched a manicure business called FEMCO, complete with handwritten receipts.

By his 30s, he was a major player in commodity trading and later founded Zenon Petroleum and Gas in 2003, which quickly became a dominant diesel supplier in Nigeria.

He later acquired African Petroleum, rebranded it as Forte Oil, and led it through a period of transformation before exiting the downstream oil sector entirely.

His strategic shift into power came through Geregu Power Plc, now Nigeria’s first publicly listed power generation company.

As executive chairman and majority owner, he has overseen rapid growth. The company’s Q2 2025 net profit hit N13 billion, up 61% year-on-year, while the share price has appreciated over 1,000% since listing.

In banking, Otedola made headlines in January 2024 when he was appointed Chairman of FBN Holdings (now FirstHoldCo).

Under his leadership, the group reported a record N781.88 billion in pre-tax profit in 2024 a 125% year-on-year increase with after-tax profits of N663 billion.

His assertive investment style and focus on corporate restructuring have earned him multiple accolades, including “Activist Investor and Market Maker of the Year” at the Nairametrics Capital Market Awards.

What to expect from the book

While no official table of contents has been released, Making it Big is expected to provide context on:

The behind-the-scenes strategy during his divestment from Forte Oil

His motivations for acquiring a significant stake in FBN Holdings

The listing and transformation of Geregu Power

Personal lessons on risk-taking, philanthropy, resilience, and wealth creation

The release of the book would mark a rare entry in Nigeria’s business literature from a first-generation billionaire, offering what could be a valuable case study in strategic execution and market timing.