The Green Impact Exchange (GIX), a U.S. stock market focused on sustainability-driven companies, has announced the appointment of five new board members across its parent company and the exchange itself.

Among the new appointees is Nigeria’s Oscar Onyema, joining the board along with Kirk Kellogg, who will represent GIX’s parent company, as well as three other independent directors: retired General William (Bill) Bender, James Andrus, and Maria Mahl.

GIX says the new board members bring a wide range of experience in cybersecurity, ESG strategy, capital markets, and corporate governance, drawn from roles in both public and private sectors.

“These appointments represent a meaningful expansion of our board leadership and reinforce our mission to build a trusted, globally relevant exchange,” said Dan Labovitz, Chairman and CEO of the exchange.

The additions are expected to strengthen the exchange’s focus on transparency, market structure, and sustainability standards.

Appointed members:

General Bill Bender is a retired U.S. Air Force three-star general and former CIO, where he oversaw a $17 billion IT budget and led major tech modernization efforts, including the Air Force’s Cloud First strategy and Agile Software Factory. He also launched innovation programs that helped shape the Defense Innovation Unit.

Now serving on corporate boards, he brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, digital strategy, and public-sector innovation.

James Andrus is a governance and sustainability expert with leadership roles at Franklin Templeton and CalPERS.

He advises major regulatory bodies like the SEC and PCAOB and is known for shaping ESG policy and investor protections.

With a background in law and military service, he blends public service, finance, and corporate oversight.

As a sustainability tech leader and Partner at ESG Book, Maria Mahl brings experience from Arabesque and across fintech, AI, and ESG strategy. She has worked with global institutions like the UN, Volvo, and the Clinton Global Initiative.

Her work bridges climate data, sustainable finance, and tech innovation.

Oscar Onyema is a capital markets veteran who led the transformation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and took NGX Group public. He has chaired key African and global exchanges.

He brings deep experience in exchange operations, governance, and market reform.

Kirk Kellogg is a longtime financial executive and founder of Kellogg Group LLC. He has held leadership roles across the NYSE, financial services, and nonprofit boards.

He brings decades of experience in capital markets, board governance, and institutional leadership.

About the exchange:

The Green Impact Exchange (GIX) is a newly approved U.S. national securities exchange focused on companies with defined environmental sustainability commitments.

Approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2025, GIX is expected to begin trading in early 2026.

It is designed to provide a platform for companies that align their operations with environmental goals and want to engage with investors interested in sustainability-related practices.

At launch, GIX will operate as a dual-listing exchange, allowing companies already listed on other national exchanges to list their shares on GIX as well.

To be eligible, companies must meet flexible Green Governance Standards, which include transparent reporting and adherence to environmental and governance criteria.

The exchange plans to allow primary listings in the future.

For companies that list, GIX may offer increased visibility among green investors and access to long-term capital.