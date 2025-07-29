The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said fewer than half of the country’s 183 computed tomography (CT) scanners are located in public hospitals, with many of those machines non-functional.

The association disclosed on Monday via its official X handle that only 78 CT scanners, representing 42%, are available in public facilities, while 105 are in private hands and often unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

NARD added that, worse still, many of the machines in public hospitals are non-functional due to persistent breakdowns and inadequate funding.

According to NARD, some major teaching hospitals, including the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), had no functional CT scanner for years. Magnetic Resonance Imaging machines (MRI) access is even worse, leaving patients without affordable diagnostic options.

MRI Units: Few, weak, and poorly distributed

Citing 2018 data, NARD said only 58 magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units have been installed nationwide, with just about 33% found in public health facilities.

“Most of these are low-field strength machines, and Nigeria is yet to acquire any 3 Tesla (3T) MRI scanners, which are considered gold-standard for neurological and cancer diagnostics, “NARD said.

In Southwest Nigeria, the group noted, only one out of eight state and federal teaching hospitals, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), reportedly has a working MRI machine.

Barriers to Access: Power, obsolescence, and neglect

NARD identified erratic power supply, outdated equipment, and lack of regular maintenance as major impediments to diagnostic service delivery in Nigeria.

It emphasized that CT and MRI scanners are critical for diagnosing conditions like stroke, trauma, cancer, and other neurological disorders.

“The absence of functional machines in public hospitals limits access to life-saving care and forces patients into expensive private clinics. Nigeria cannot fight cancer, stroke, or trauma effectively without proper diagnostic tools,” NARD said.

The association called on the government to urgently invest in the procurement, equitable distribution, and maintenance of diagnostic machines nationwide, adding, “Lives depend on it.”

What you should know

CT scanners, or computed tomography machines, use X-rays to produce detailed images of the body. They are fast and useful in emergencies, helping doctors detect trauma injuries, strokes, internal bleeding, lung problems, and tumors.

MRI scanners, or magnetic resonance imaging machines, use magnetic fields and radio waves instead of X-rays. They provide clearer images of soft tissues and are often used to examine the brain, spinal cord, joints, nerves, muscles, and cancers.

Having access to these machines is crucial for early and accurate diagnosis. They play an important role in treating serious conditions like stroke, cancer, and trauma.

When hospitals lack working machines, patients are forced to delay care, spend more on treatment, or turn to expensive private clinics, putting their lives and finances at risk.