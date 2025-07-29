The Gombe State Government has spent over N9 billion on water production and distribution since 2019, but has recovered only N146 million in revenue, prompting plans to review water rates to sustain water services.

Commissioner for Water, Environment and Forest Resources, Mohammed Fawu, disclosed this on Monday in Gombe while briefing journalists after the 49th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said Governor Inuwa Yahaya has constituted a committee, chaired by Deputy Governor Manassah Jatau, to examine water production, supply, and revenue generation, including the review of tariffs that have remained unchanged for more than 15 years.

Fawu noted that despite huge investments to tackle water scarcity, many consumers fail to pay their bills, leaving the government with poor returns.

“In an effort to address water shortage in the state, Gov. Yahaya has constituted a committee under the leadership of his deputy, Manassah Jatau, to look into the production of water, its supply, and revenue generation.

“Since the inception of this administration in 2019 till date, more than N9 billion has been spent on payment for the production and distribution of water supply to residents.

“However, only about N146 million has been realised as revenue, which is not reasonable,” he said.

The NAN report added, “Fawu said the committee would look into how to improve water supply and boost revenue to ensure a steady water supply. He said that water rates would be reviewed to meet the present-day reality, stressing that it was no longer sustainable to use water rates fixed over 15 years ago.”

The commissioner explained that the committee will come up with ways to make water supply in Gombe more efficient and sustainable.

These plans include using technology for billing and payments, introducing better metering for households, and exploring additional sources of clean water.

He urged residents to pay their water bills and support the government’s efforts to maintain and improve water supply services.

Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Aliyu, announced that the State Executive Council has approved N1.068 billion to continue the installation of solar street lights in Gombe metropolis. He said the project, which will be completed in eight weeks, is expected to improve security, brighten streets at night, and boost business activities across the city.