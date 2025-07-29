The MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited has said it will roll out mass prepaid meters via mobile Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Metering Programme across its network in Enugu State.

The Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Monday, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He noted that the programme was meant to fast-track the metering process for unmetered customers in the area.

Eze said that the mass metering initiative, which would kick off on Wednesday, with its Abakpa and Ogui Districts, would offer customers the opportunity to get metered within 72 hours.

According to him, the programme aligns with the company’s commitment to bridging the existing metering gap, improving transparency in billing, and empowering customers with more control over their electricity consumption.

Prepaid meters to be distributed in phases

The DisCo boss maintained that the programme would be conducted in phases across various district offices, ensuring that all unmetered customers had access to quick and convenient metering options.

Ezeh urged customers in the selected districts to take advantage of the opportunity to get the meters.

He emphasised that accurate metering empowers users to take full control of their energy consumption and eliminates billing disputes.

“Customers, who are interested in the programme, are required to visit the designated locations with a copy of their electricity bill and a valid means of identification,” he said.

He also stated that the approved meter prices ranged from N137,062.50 for a single-phase meter to N227,900 for a three-phase meter, while the costs, which are subject to monthly review, include 7.5 percent VAT.

Ezeh noted that payment for meters during the programme would be by Debit Cards (ATM cards) only, stating that cash would not be accepted.

He assured the customers that there were no extra or hidden charges involved in the process other than the payment for the meter.

“Customers are encouraged to report any form of extortion by using our established whistle-blowing line (08146026678),” Eze stated.

He added that while the special mobile metering exercise would be ongoing, the regular MAP metering process would remain available.

He stated: “Customers, who are unable to participate in the mobile programme, can still walk into any of the company’s district offices or visit the official website to apply for a meter through the standard application process.

“Our goal is to ensure that more of our customers are metered and able to manage their energy consumption,” Ezeh added.

What you should know

Launched in 2020, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) was set up by the Federal Government to provide prepaid meters for customers to ease the burden of meter acquisition.

In October 2024, the Federal Government announced the deployment of 1.3 million meters under the Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) by the end of the second quarter of 2025.