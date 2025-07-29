Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a Pan-African bank operating across 33 African countries, has released its unaudited Q2 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N352.92 billion.

This represents a 45.86% year-on-year increase, and 32% growth compared to the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the bank’s sustained momentum and improved performance across its diversified markets.

With this performance, the bank’s profit for the first half of the year reached N620.23 billion, representing a 39.86% year-on-year growth and already accounting for over 60% of its total profit for the 2024 full year.

Expectedly, interest income continued to drive the bank’s topline performance, accounting for over 63% of gross earnings.

It also grew at a faster pace than interest expense, resulting in improved net interest income coverage. In addition, the bank recorded strong growth in non-interest income, which rose by over 34% year-on-year.

Together, these contributed to a robust operating income of N949.2 billion—up 37% YoY—ultimately delivering a strong boost to the bottom-line performance.

Key highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024): Interest Income: N794.027 billion +28.07% YoY

Interest Expense; N273.631 billion +11.73% YoY

Net interest income; N520.396 billion +38.73% YoY

Non-interest revenue: N428.796 billion, +34% YoY

Operating income: N949.192 billion, +37% YoY

Operating expense: N446.493 billion, +20% YoY

Operating income before impairment: N502.598 billion, +55%

Impairment charge for losses: N149.672 billion +83%YoY

Profit after tax: N246.766 billion +45% YoY.

Loans and advances to customers N16.861 trillion +9.88%.

Total Assets N49.091 trillion +13.37%.

Customers’ deposits N36.56 trillion +15.56%.

Share capital and premium: N351.340 billion

Total equity: N3.618 trillion +30.17%

Performance review and insights

A cursory review of the bank’s financial performance shows broad-based growth across key lines, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, providing a significant lift to its H1 2025 results.

In Q2 alone, interest income rose 14% over Q1, bringing half-year interest income to N1.49 trillion, which is already over 53% of the full-year 2024 figure.

The primary driver was income from loans and advances, although there was also an uptick in interest income from investments in securities and treasury bills.

The bank increased its holding in securities and treasury bills by N3.07 trillion.

It also grew loans and advances to customers and banks by N2.4 trillion during H1 2025.

Beyond interest income, non-interest revenue was another strong contributor, buoyed by fees and commissions, as well as foreign exchange and trading income:

Fees and commissions surged, driven by cash management services and credit-related charges.

FX and trading gains contributed approximately N298.3 billion to gross earnings in H1.

On the cost side, while interest expenses grew at a slower pace than interest income (+11.73% YoY), they still reflected the impact of a higher interest rate environment and a N5 trillion expansion in customer deposits over the first six months.

The bank saw a notable increase in impairment charges, largely due to provisioning on customer loans:

Total loan impairment in H1 reached N273 billion, indicating a more cautious credit stance or deterioration in asset quality in some markets.

Balance sheet

From the key highlights, Ecobank’s H1 2025 balance sheet reflects a strong and expansive financial position, highlighting its dominance and relevance in the pan-African banking space. The growth in assets, deposits, and equity signals operational scale and financial depth across its 33-country network.

However, investors may now turn their attention to whether this expanding capital base can translate into stronger shareholder returns through consistent dividend payouts.

In terms of market performance, as of the close of trading on July 28, 2025, Ecobank’s share price stood at N34, representing a 21% year-to-date gain.