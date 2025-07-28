President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lavished praise and rewards on Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their triumphant comeback victory against host nation Morocco in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they clinched a record 10th title.

In an official reception held Monday at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu announced $100,000 cash awards for each of the 24 players on the squad and $50,000 for each of the 11 team officials, recognizing their grit and championship performance in the tournament’s final.

The Nigerian team staged a stunning comeback to defeat Morocco 3–2 on Saturday night, overturning a two-goal deficit with a spirited second-half performance that thrilled fans and cemented their legacy in African women’s football.

More Than Cash: Honors and Housing

Beyond financial rewards, the president conferred national honors on the players, naming each one an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) one of the country’s most prestigious civilian accolades.

To further underscore the nation’s appreciation, Tinubu also gifted every player with a home in the Renewed Hope Estate, a government-backed housing initiative aimed at empowering citizens and rewarding excellence.

In a separate show of support, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) announced an additional N10 million for each player and official, underscoring a nationwide celebration of the team’s achievement.

The Road to Victory

In a thrilling final, Morocco gained an early advantage with goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy. But Nigeria’s response was emphatic. Star forward Esther Okoronkwo converted a crucial penalty and later assisted Folashade Ijamilusi for the equalizer, leveling the score.

The match was settled in dramatic fashion as Jennifer Echegini delivered a perfectly executed free kick late in the game to seal Nigeria’s 3–2 victory.

Individual Brilliance Recognized

Four Nigerian players were named in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Team of the Tournament:

Rasheedat Ajibade, who won Woman of the Match three times and was also crowned Best Player of the Tournament

Esther Okoronkwo, who notched two goals and four assists, including the game-winning plays in the final

Michelle Alozie, whose defensive brilliance and semi-final goal helped Nigeria edge South Africa

Chiamaka Nnadozie, named Best Goalkeeper after keeping four clean sheets throughout the tournament

Other players named in CAF’s elite list include Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Ibtissam Jraidi; South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, and Refiloe Jane; and Ghana’s Portia Boakye and Grace Asantewaa.

With this 10th WAFCON title, the Super Falcons solidify their status as Africa’s most successful women’s national football team—now decorated with international honors, national accolades, and a renewed promise of support from the highest levels of government.