The Federal Government has launched Project 365, a national initiative aimed at eliminating hepatitis in Nigeria by the year 2030.

Announcing the initiative on Monday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Hepatitis Day 2025, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, said Nigeria suffers annual economic losses estimated between N10.3 trillion and N17.9 trillion due to hepatitis-related complications and treatment costs.

This year’s World Hepatitis Day is themed “Hepatitis Can’t Wait – Test. Treat. Eliminate.” and underscores the urgency for early diagnosis and treatment to reduce transmission and save lives.

Mass screening and treatment strategy

Speaking on behalf of the Coordinating Minister, Dr Godwin Ntadom, Director of Public Health, said the campaign would prioritize mass screening, treatment, and vaccination across all communities.

He disclosed that 18.2 million Nigerians were living with hepatitis B, while 2.5 million had hepatitis C.

He said the silent nature of the disease, often mistaken for malaria, contributed to delayed diagnosis and high mortality.

Creation of Viral Elimination Fund (VEL)

Pate said as part of its elimination strategy, the government had created the Viral Elimination Fund (VEL) to support testing and treatment, improve access to affordable care, and reduce transmission rates.

He said pilot interventions had already begun in three correctional centres in Gombe State, with support from Abbott and other partners to improve testing and treatment in underserved populations.

“Free hepatitis testing was also launched at the National Assembly to encourage lawmakers and staff to get tested and support legislative funding for hepatitis elimination.

“Project 365 reforms include tax incentives and regulatory support to boost local pharmaceutical production of hepatitis diagnostics and medications, reducing reliance on imports.

“The initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 and the World Health Organization’s Global Health Sector Strategy, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to international health standards,” he explained.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Adebola Bashorun, National Coordinator of the National HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), described Project 365 as a community-driven initiative aimed at identifying and treating individuals living with hepatitis B and C, while scaling up vaccination for prevention.

He explained that the initiative, backed by the National Assembly, will run daily for one year, covering all 360 constituencies through mass screening, treatment, and vaccination efforts.

National disease burden and co-infection rates

Bashorun noted that viral hepatitis prevalence in Nigeria stands at 8.4%, with hepatitis B accounting for 8.1% and hepatitis C at 1.21%, affecting over 21 million Nigerians.

“Those diagnosed with hepatitis C will receive curative treatment, while individuals who test negative for hepatitis B will be offered vaccination.

“This is just the beginning of Day One. We will maintain this momentum until the next World Hepatitis Day,” he said.

He also highlighted the issue of co-infections, stating that 1.21% of HIV-positive Nigerians are also living with hepatitis B, which necessitates an integrated approach to disease management.

On financing, Bashorun revealed that the World Hepatitis Fund will be integrated into a broader funding structure under the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“This unified funding model will draw from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), enabling more flexible and scalable interventions,” he added.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to partnering with the Nigerian Correctional Service to expand hepatitis screening and treatment in custodial facilities across the country.

More Insights

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, most commonly caused by viral infections, specifically hepatitis types A, B, C, D, and E.

Beyond viral causes, hepatitis can also result from alcohol abuse, exposure to toxins, certain medications, or autoimmune disorders. If left untreated, viral hepatitis, especially types B and C, can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer.

The 2025 World Hepatitis Day theme reinforces the urgency of increasing access to testing and treatment and accelerating global efforts to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, in line with WHO targets.