Spain has removed the 90-day minimum stay requirement for certain foreign work permits under its Entrepreneurs Law, enabling skilled professionals to undertake short-term assignments legally and more efficiently.

The policy shift now allows authorities to issue work permits valid for less than 90 days under select high-skilled immigration categories, including the EU Blue Card, Highly Qualified Professional, Researcher, and Intra-Company Transfer permits.

Previously, these permits were only granted for assignments lasting 90 days or longer, limiting flexibility for foreign talent engaged in short-duration projects.

With the new rule, companies and organisations operating in Spain can now legally bring in foreign experts for brief consulting roles, innovation, or research collaborations without relying on a Schengen visa, which does not permit work.

This aligns work authorization with the actual length of temporary projects and assignments, a move seen as a response to the increasing global demand for mobility among high-skill professionals.

The reform applies strictly to immigration tracks under the Entrepreneurs Law, a regime designed to attract global talent, fast-track processing, and support Spain’s startup and innovation ecosystem.

This development marks a major shift in Spain’s approach to temporary foreign work, making it easier for companies to hire specialists for short-term tasks without the burden of long-term permit processes.

Under the revised framework, applicants must still meet the full eligibility requirements associated with each visa category, including educational qualifications, employment contracts, and salary thresholds.

The change does not apply to Spain’s General Regime, which continues to govern standard work permits, non-lucrative visas, and family reunification pathways. Permits under this regime still require a minimum stay of 90 days.

The short-term flexibility is limited exclusively to permits issued under the Entrepreneurs Law, which was originally introduced to attract foreign investors, skilled workers, and digital professionals to Spain’s innovation ecosystem.

The new policy complements Spain’s 2023 Startup Law, which introduced the digital nomad visa and other fast-track permits aimed at attracting remote workers and global tech talent.

By making short-term permits available under the latter, Spain aims to better align its immigration policies with evolving global work patterns.

The removal of Spain’s 90-day minimum stay requirement for certain foreign work permits falls under Law 14/2013, known as the Entrepreneurs Law.

Introduced to attract global talent, this law provides streamlined permits for investors, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled professionals.