The Federal Government has announced a cancer care support initiative through a cost-sharing scheme with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), offering subsidies of up to N400,000 for radiotherapy treatment for low-income patients, as part of its commitment to expanding access to affordable healthcare across the country.

The update was shared via the official X handle of the Federal Ministry of Health, following the commissioning of three world-class oncology centres in Katsina, Nsukka, and Benin.

The newly launched centres are not only equipped with advanced diagnostic and radiotherapy equipment but will also serve as training hubs for over 500 oncology clinicians over the next three years.

NHIA to support cancer patients with cost-sharing scheme

They were developed under a public-private partnership with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and its healthcare subsidiary, MedServe.

According to the ministry, a cost-sharing scheme with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will make cancer treatment more affordable for low-income patients, offering subsidies up to N400,000 for radiotherapy

“The oncology project is a key component of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependency on medical tourism and strengthening tertiary healthcare infrastructure nationwide, “the ministry said.

Seven more centres underway by 2026

The Ministry revealed that seven more oncology centres are currently under development and are scheduled for commissioning by World Cancer Day in 2026.

“These new facilities will lay a strong foundation for better outcomes, earlier diagnosis, and stronger survival rates for Nigerians living with cancer,” it stated.

The Ministry added that upcoming sites include Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Yola, and other strategic locations across the country.

“Together, we are building a healthier future — one centre at a time,” it noted.

More insights

The newly unveiled centres are located at the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina, the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Nsukka, and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, led the ceremony of the inauguration. He was joined by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Minister of Information, Alhaji Muhammad Idris Malagi.

Each of the centres is fully equipped with advanced diagnostic and radiotherapy equipment and will also serve as training hubs for over 500 oncology clinicians over the next three years.