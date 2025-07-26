Sri Lanka has expanded its free tourist visa policy to 40 countries, effective July 2025, as part of efforts to attract more visitors and spur economic recovery.

The policy eliminates visa fees for eligible travelers, making it easier and more affordable to enter the island nation.

Authorities say the initiative is a strategic push to revive the tourism sector and boost foreign exchange earnings amid ongoing economic reforms.

While travelers are still required to apply online for entry, the usual visa processing fee has been waived for eligible countries.

The initiative, which originally launched in 2023 covering just seven nations including China, India, and Russia has now grown significantly. The extended list includes key tourism markets across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Countries expected to benefit from this policy include the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa, among others.

While the final list is yet to be officially gazetted, reliable sources indicate these countries are confirmed as eligible under the current expansion.

Officials say the move is part of Sri Lanka’s broader strategy to restore economic growth through increased tourism flows, following years of fiscal pressure and foreign currency shortages.

How eligible travelers can access Sri Lanka’s free visa

Tourists from the 40 eligible countries can now obtain a visa to enter Sri Lanka without paying the standard fee, but an application is still required.

The most common route is via the official Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) portal, where applicants are required to fill out a standard form, select the “tourist visa” option, and submit key travel documents.

These include a passport valid for at least six months, proof of return ticket, and accommodation details. A travel itinerary is optional but recommended.

For some nationalities, free visas may also be granted on arrival at the airport, though authorities advise travelers to confirm their eligibility ahead of travel.

Visa processing typically takes 24 to 48 hours, so tourists are encouraged to apply several days before departure. The free visa covers short-term visits, generally valid for up to 30 days, with some flexibility depending on the applicant’s nationality.

However, tourists can easily track their visa application status online by entering their passport number and reference number on the official Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) portal. Applicants can view approval updates in real time.

The free visa is valid for 30 days from the date of arrival and is issued as a single-entry permit. Tourists seeking a longer stay may apply for an extension of up to 90 days through the Department of Immigration in Colombo.

Authorities emphasize that the visa is strictly for tourism purposes. It does not permit work or long-term residency.

Why Sri Lanka is offering free visas

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, says the expanded free visa policy is a deliberate move to boost tourism without adding complexity to the process.

While the government anticipates a loss of approximately $66 million in visa revenue, the broader goal is to offset that loss through increased tourist spending on hotels, transportation, food, and local experiences.

With the Sri Lankan rupee showing signs of stability and the country remaining cost-competitive for many travelers, officials believe the visa waiver could position Sri Lanka as one of the most attractive destinations in the region.