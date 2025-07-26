Nigeria, which currently records a GDP growth of less than 5%, has housed some of the most resilient business minds on the African continent.

In spite of a depreciating naira, forex instability, inflationary surges, and the knock-on effects of global economic and political tensions, Nigerian entrepreneurs continue to build, adapt, and scale.

Their stories are not just found in boardrooms or earnings reports they are also documented in the books they write.

This list examines ten books written by Nigerian business owners whose companies have contributed meaningfully to the nation’s multibillion -dollar economy across industries, from fintech and transport to manufacturing, trade, and enterprise development.

These works are not just memoirs or motivational texts; they are grounded playbooks, written amidst economic turbulence and growth spurts, offering deep insight into navigating Nigeria’s business terrain.

In no order of ranking, and with a methodology anchored in business impact and sectoral contribution over the last decade, this selection celebrates books that merge storytelling with strategy.

They serve as blueprints for aspirants and reflections for peers, capturing what it truly means to build and thrive in Nigeria’s volatile, vibrant economy.