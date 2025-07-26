Nigeria, which currently records a GDP growth of less than 5%, has housed some of the most resilient business minds on the African continent.
In spite of a depreciating naira, forex instability, inflationary surges, and the knock-on effects of global economic and political tensions, Nigerian entrepreneurs continue to build, adapt, and scale.
Their stories are not just found in boardrooms or earnings reports they are also documented in the books they write.
This list examines ten books written by Nigerian business owners whose companies have contributed meaningfully to the nation’s multibillion -dollar economy across industries, from fintech and transport to manufacturing, trade, and enterprise development.
These works are not just memoirs or motivational texts; they are grounded playbooks, written amidst economic turbulence and growth spurts, offering deep insight into navigating Nigeria’s business terrain.
In no order of ranking, and with a methodology anchored in business impact and sectoral contribution over the last decade, this selection celebrates books that merge storytelling with strategy.
They serve as blueprints for aspirants and reflections for peers, capturing what it truly means to build and thrive in Nigeria’s volatile, vibrant economy.
- Author: Femi Otedola, Chairman FBNH
- Publication date: August 18, 2025
Femi Otedola is a Nigerian billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist with a career spanning commodity trading, petroleum, power, and finance.
Otedola is known for his bold, strategic plays and has consistently leveraged timing and influence to reshape markets and boardrooms. His forthcoming memoir, “Making It Big”, is expected to chronicle the key decisions, principles, and turning points in his business journey.
He is best known as the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, which he established in 2003. Zenon quickly rose to prominence as a dominant force in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, supplying diesel to major manufacturers and large-scale industries nationwide.
Before Zenon, Otedola had already built his wealth through trading and investments, showing early signs of business acumen from childhood running a manicure business under the name FEMCO at just six years old. That entrepreneurial spirit laid the foundation for his later success.
Beyond oil, he expanded into shipping, real estate, and financial services, taking on key leadership roles including as chairman of Forte Oil Plc, which he later restructured and sold. In recent years, he has made high-profile investments in Nigeria’s banking sector, including First Bank Holdings, where he became a significant shareholder.
Leave a Reply