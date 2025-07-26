The National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN) says it plans to create an additional five million new jobs in the scrap and waste sector by the end of 2025.

Alhaji Suleiman Lateef, Founding Chairman and Chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees (BOT), disclosed this during the inauguration of NASWDEN’s Caretaker Committee in Abuja.

According to Lateef, the association actively educates its members on their responsibilities as employers of labour in the country.

“We have created about 10 million jobs, but we aim to add five million to make it 15 million before the end of this year,” he said.

Lateef emphasized that the association’s members are law abiding and do not encourage vandalism, adding that the association has a disciplinary committee that deals with any member involved in vandalism.

He said the newly inaugurated committee would usher the association into the delegate conference later this year.

Recycling sector supports economic growth

Also speaking, the BOT Deputy Chairman, Mr Edward Ella, reiterated the commitment of the association against vandals, pointing out they are dealers in scraps and supply to end users or companies that deal in recycling of iron rods and steel materials.

“There is no member of NASWDEN that is involved in vandalism, rather we create jobs to boost the economy” Ella said.

The NASWDEN Founding Father Secretary, Mr Stephen Obayuwana, appreciated the Minister of Labour and Productivity for his role in stabilizing the association.

Scrap industry worth billions of Naira

Chairman of the inaugurated Committee, Uko Iwaudofia, said he would try his best to checkmate vandalism and sanitize the scrap and waste business.

“This is a multi-billion-naira sector which has and is contributing greatly to the economy of the country”.

He said they are the main suppliers to all the rolling mills companies in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, Kano, and Ikurudu.

What you should know

The National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN) is a key player in Nigeria’s informal economy, especially in waste management and metal recycling.

It supports recycling industries, especially those processing iron rods and steel components.

The sector operates within a multi-billion-naira value chain, helping to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported raw materials for steel production.

NASWDEN works closely with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity to stabilize and regulate the sector.

The association engages with government stakeholders to push for better policy frameworks for waste management and recycling in Nigeria.