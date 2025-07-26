Dangote Cement Plc has released its financial report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N418.06 billion, representing a 230.35% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the N126.55 billion recorded in Q2 2024.

This performance pushed its half-year (H1) pre-tax profit to N730 billion, a 149% YoY growth, nearly matching (99.7%) its entire FY 2024 pre-tax profit.

The cement giant also delivered a profit after tax of N311.21 billion in Q2, up by 303% YoY from N77.23 billion in the same period last year.

Consequently, H1 post-tax profit climbed to N520.46 billion, already 3% higher than the entire profit recorded for the 2024 financial year.

This exceptional bottom-line growth was driven by a blend of top-line expansion, margin improvement, and sharp reductions in finance costs.

Specifically, Q2 revenue rose by 14.24% to N1.1 trillion, while cost of sales grew modestly by just 3%, reaching N446.29 billion. This enabled a strong expansion in gross profit and lifted the gross margin to 59%.

Further boosting profitability, finance costs dropped by 50% YoY to N104.3 billion, as the company recorded no foreign exchange losses in Q2 2025, a stark contrast to the significant (138 billion) FX-related losses it faced in the same period last year.

With profits already surpassing the full-year 2024 figures by midyear, Dangote Cement’s solid cost control, improved margins, and absence of FX losses indicate that the company may not only sustain this momentum but potentially surpass its 2024 performance in 2025.