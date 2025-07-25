The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a new funding initiative, the STEMM Up Grant, in August 2025, which will provide up to N50 million in startup capital to each selected undergraduate innovator in science and technology disciplines.

The initiative is scheduled to be formally unveiled on Wednesday, August 28, 2025, and will target full-time undergraduate students in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions studying Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM) — specifically those in their 300 level and above.

The disclosure was made on Friday by Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Honourable Minister of Education, via a statement released on his official X account.

Each selected student-led project will be eligible to receive up to N50 million in startup funding, along with access to mentorship, incubation services, and business development support to help scale their ventures and address real-world challenges.

“As Minister of Education, I am proud to announce that the Federal Government is set to unveil the Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG) — a bold and forward-thinking initiative designed to empower students in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to build scalable, job-creating ventures.

“Also known as the ‘STEMM Up Grant,’ this initiative will be formally unveiled on August 28th,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The grant targets full-time undergraduate students in STEMM disciplines — specifically those in their 300-level and above. Each selected student-led project will be eligible to receive up to N50 million in startup funding, along with access to mentorship, incubation services, and business development support.”

The programme, officially known as the Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences Student Venture Capital Grant (SVCG), is being implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry to ensure transparency, accountability, and measurable results.

More insights

In preparation for the rollout, a high-level stakeholder engagement was recently held in Abuja. The session brought together Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Rectors, student leaders, academic staff, and development partners, who discussed strategies to strengthen student-led innovation across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s knowledge economy. She explained that the programme was shaped through extensive consultations with students, university administrators, and policy experts.

The Ministry of Education has pledged an inclusive implementation process, supported by rigorous monitoring and evaluation, to ensure that the grant delivers sustainable impact across the higher education sector.

The STEMM Up Grant is expected to boost youth-driven innovation, reduce graduate unemployment, and position Nigeria as a continental hub for student entrepreneurship.