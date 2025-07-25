The Federal Government has initiated the repatriation process for a group of Nigerians stranded in the Central African Republic (CAR) after being abandoned by their work sponsors in the Bambari region, located about 850 kilometres from the capital, Bangui.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the statement, officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Bangui have established contact with the affected individuals and are working closely with CAR authorities to ensure their safety and prompt return to Nigeria.

Ebienfa added that their passports have been successfully recovered and that a vehicle has been dispatched to evacuate them from Bambari to Bangui. The group is expected to arrive in the capital on Saturday, July 26, under military escort.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the affected Nigerians have been contacted by the hardworking officials of our Mission in the Central African Republic.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is actively engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the safety, protection and swift repatriation of the affected Nigerian nationals.

“Their passports have been retrieved successfully, and a vehicle has been sent to Bambari to evacuate the stranded Nigerians to Bangui. They are likely to arrive in the capital city with a military escort on Saturday, July 26, 2025,” Ebienfa said.

The Ministry’s response comes in the wake of a viral video circulating on social media, showing the dire situation of Nigerian workers allegedly abandoned by their employers and facilitators in the remote Bambari region. The embassy is also in discussions with the employers to secure temporary accommodation and welfare support for the Nigerians while they await their flight back home.

Ebienfa said the Ministry remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerians abroad, especially in distress situations. He advised those seeking employment overseas to thoroughly verify their recruiters and ensure proper documentation before travelling.

He also urged Nigerians to register their presence with the nearest Nigerian Embassy when in a foreign country, noting that this helps ensure quicker support in case of emergencies.

The Ministry added that it is closely monitoring the situation and will ensure all affected individuals are safely repatriated.

