Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has officially become a billionaire, with his net worth reaching $1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The milestone is largely the result of long-term compensation and his approximately 0.02% equity stake in Alphabet, which currently holds a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion.

The increase in Pichai’s net worth comes amid a broader surge in Alphabet’s stock price, which rose 13% over the past month, driven in part by investor optimism surrounding the company’s artificial intelligence initiatives.

Though Pichai’s net worth remains modest in comparison to other Big Tech leaders, many of whom are company founders, his accumulated wealth has steadily grown during his tenure as CEO, which began in 2015.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Pichai did not amass wealth through early-stage ownership. Instead, his net worth reflects a combination of cash compensation, stock awards, and regular share sales under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. These plans allow executives of publicly traded companies to sell shares on a pre-arranged schedule to avoid any allegations of insider trading.

Over the past decade, Pichai has sold an estimated $650 million worth of Alphabet stock. Bloomberg analysts suggest that had he retained those shares, his net worth today could exceed $2.5 billion. For example, in June 2025, Pichai sold around 33,000 Class C shares at roughly $169 per share, totaling approximately $5.5 million. As of late July, those same shares were trading at over $193 each.

Many of Pichai’s share sales, including those executed on June 4 and July 16, were conducted under 10b5-1 plans. These plans typically require that the executive set predetermined criteria such as price, volume, and timing for selling stock. A third-party broker then executes trades independently to ensure compliance with securities regulations.

The rise in Alphabet’s stock price follows its better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report. The company reported revenue of $96.4 billion, a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. Growth was recorded across multiple business segments, including Google Search, YouTube, subscription services, and Google Cloud.

Artificial intelligence remains a significant driver of investor confidence in Alphabet. During the company’s most recent earnings call, the term “AI” was mentioned over 90 times. Executives highlighted ongoing investments in AI infrastructure and talent as key elements of their long-term growth strategy.

Addressing concerns about talent retention amid increasing competition from rivals such as Meta and OpenAI, Pichai emphasized Alphabet’s long-standing focus on research and development in the AI space. “We have deeply invested in AI talent for well over a decade,” he said. “Access to top talent, cutting-edge research, and compute resources continues to be a priority.”

With his entry into the billionaire ranks, Pichai joins a growing list of tech executives whose wealth has been shaped by the rapid expansion of the AI sector and the strong performance of publicly traded technology companies.