Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced that the state is finalising a deal with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to assume control of electricity supply in eight local government areas currently outside the coverage of Geometric Power.

The move is part of a broader plan to achieve full electricity autonomy and enhance industrial growth across the state.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Governor of Abia State, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Gov. Otti said the ongoing discussions with EEDC aim to “island” the remaining eight LGAs—similar to the Aba ring-fenced area already powered by Geometric Power. He added that the state intends to generate, transmit, distribute, and regulate electricity within its territory under the authority granted by the new Electricity Act signed into law in April.

“Electricity is so critical here because everything we are doing, particularly in the area of industrialisation, depends on electricity,” Otti was quoted as saying.

“In the next few months, we should be concluding a transaction with EEDC where we will pull the remaining eight local governments of the state out of EEDC and have them as an island, just like Aba.”

The governor explained that the plan to take over electricity supply in those areas is designed to eliminate dependence on national providers and improve service delivery across the board. Once completed, the deal will allow Abia to independently manage power supply in all 17 LGAs.

More insights

The disclosure came as Gov. Otti inaugurated professionals to serve on six strategic government boards, including the Abia State Advisory Council on Electricity, chaired by Dr. Sam Amadi, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Others include the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Greater Aba Development Authority, Abia State SME Microfinance Bank Ltd, Abia State Homeland Security, and the Abia State Medicines and Commodities Management Agency.

Otti emphasised that the appointments were based on merit, not ethnicity, and included non-Abians who bring value to the administration. He highlighted the critical role of the Electricity Advisory Council in overseeing Abia’s power transition.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities and Co-Chair of the Electricity Advisory Council, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday expressed gratitude for the opportunity, pledging to leverage the council’s expertise to help the government meet its electricity goals.

The statement highlighted that the state government views reliable electricity as a foundation for economic development and industrialisation, with the power reform effort serving as a central pillar in its broader reform agenda.

What you should know

The 188MW Geometric Power Plant in Aba is a key milestone for Abia’s electricity sector, providing a dedicated supply to the Aba ringfenced area. First conceived in 2004, the project faced years of delay before becoming operational following its 2022 handover from EEDC to Geometric Power.

Phase one includes four General Electric turbines, one already in use, while validation is ongoing for the second, led by Turkish firm KSE Energy and former NEPA executive Engr. Ben Caven.

Geometric also built four new substations, refurbished three, and laid extensive cabling supported by durable tubular poles.

At full output, the plant could generate 135 million kWh monthly, enough to serve about 270,000 households, offering relief to a state that currently receives just 11.8 percent of national grid allocations shared with neighbouring states.

Key challenges remain including securing gas supply, enforcing contracts, resolving legacy debts, and implementing cost reflective tariffs. Still, the path to stable round the clock electricity in Aba is becoming clearer.