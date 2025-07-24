The World Bank Group has pledged deeper collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, highlighting a forthcoming nationwide 90,000 kilometers fiber optic project for digital broadband access across the country.

The commitment was made by Anshula Kant, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank, during a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Wednesday.

Kant revealed that the World Bank is working on a very large programme with Nigeria that spans multiple sectors, including energy, agribusiness, education, health, and most notably, digital infrastructure.

“One of the biggest forthcoming projects will be in the digital space—providing digital broadband access across the country,” Kant said.

“We are working very closely with the government to deliver transformative results in several areas.”

Shared Priorities: Youth Jobs, Human Capital, and Infrastructure

Kant emphasized strong alignment between Nigeria’s national development goals and the World Bank Group’s mission to foster inclusive growth on a livable planet.

“Some of our key priorities and Nigeria’s priorities resonate well. We are focused on accelerated growth and better jobs for young people, built on access to energy, digital services, quality education, and healthcare,” she said.

She stressed that human capital development is critical to sustained economic progress, alongside investments in physical infrastructure, especially in emerging sectors like agriculture productivity and financial inclusion.

Reform Momentum and Institutional Backing

The World Bank executive commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for implementing bold macroeconomic reforms, noting that early outcomes are already visible.

According to Kant, these reforms position Nigeria favorably for expanded support and long-term growth.

“Nigeria is on the right path. The World Bank is committed to helping the country unlock faster economic development and create the jobs and opportunities its population needs.”

The meeting underscored the strategic collaboration between Nigeria and the World Bank, with upcoming projects expected to deliver tangible improvements in digital access, sectoral productivity, and living standards across the country.

Critical Project for Infrastructural Growth

Finance Minister, Wale Edun said the 90,000 kilometers fiber optic project in partnership with the World Bank, is a critical infrastructural growth for Nigeria.

“The Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank came to discuss the overall relationship, the partnership between Nigeria and the World Bank group including IFC and also specifically to discuss the 90,000 kilometers fiber optic project of which the World Bank, which is led by the Honorable Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.”

Edun said the project is a landmark one, one of the biggest fiber optic projects in the world.