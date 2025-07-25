A defence witness, Adeshina Fasasi, on Thursday, has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that an analysis of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari’s call records showed no contact with any phone number linked to a suspected cocaine dealer, known as Mike Coke.

Fasasi, who, identified himself as a staff member of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, gave this testimony before Justice Emeka Nwite, at the ongoing case against the DCP and others over alleged tampering and dealings involving 17.55 kilograms of cocaine, as charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Nairametrics previously reported that Nwite dismissed the no-case submissions filed by Kyari and his co-defendants, directing them to enter their respective defenses.

NDLEA Case

Nairametrics previously reported that Kyari and six others were arraigned in March 2022 by the NDLEA for allegedly tampering with and conspiring to deal in 21.35 kilograms of cocaine seized from suspected traffickers.

His co-defendants at the time included fellow police officers—Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu—as well as two civilians, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

But the police officers pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chibunna and Emeka later entered into a plea bargain with the NDLEA and were subsequently sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by Justice Emeka Nwite on June 14, 2022.

During the trial, NDLEA’s counsel, Sunday Joseph, presented witnesses, who stated that aside from the civilians admitting to importing and possessing 21.35 kilograms of cocaine, Kyari and other police officers allegedly tampered with the seized cocaine.

The NDLEA eventually closed its case, allowing Kyari and the others to begin their defence.

What transpired in Court