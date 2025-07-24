Unilever Nigeria Plc, a leading global manufacturer of consumer goods, paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at the association’s head office in Lagos.

The delegation, led by Mr. Tobi Adeniyi, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, was warmly received by the President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, OFR, and the Director General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni.

During the visit, Mr. Adeniyi reaffirmed Unilever Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to local manufacturing and its long-standing partnership with MAN.

He highlighted the company’s ongoing transformation journey, noting that Unilever Nigeria has adopted a resilient and adaptive business model focused on agile pricing, local sourcing, and streamlined production. This, he said, supports a refined brand portfolio that caters to the evolving preferences of Nigerian consumers through an established local distribution network.

“Unilever Nigeria is proud to be associated with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Our continued alignment with MAN’s vision reinforces our shared goal of fostering a robust and competitive manufacturing sector in Nigeria in line with our commitment to delivering unmissably superior brands with our households brands for consumers in Nigeria,” Mr. Adeniyi said.

In his remarks, Otunba Francis Meshioye, OFR, commended Unilever Nigeria for its enduring presence and impact in the Nigerian manufacturing landscape. He described the company as a “glocalised” brand—one that balances global standards with local relevance. He further lauded Unilever’s contributions to the growth of MAN over the years and encouraged the company to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in manufacturing.

“Unilever is a shining example of resilience and adaptability in our industry. Your efforts and partnership over the years have been invaluable, and we urge you to continue championing local manufacturing in Nigeria,” Otunba Meshioye stated.

The courtesy visit also served as a platform for dialogue on key industry issues, collaborative opportunities, and strategies to advance the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

The Unilever Nigeria delegation included Uche Nwakanma, Research & Development Director, Unilever Africa Cluster; Abayomi Alli, Manufacturing Director, Unilever Nigeria; Ibrahim Sodipe, Executive Director and Head of Commercial Finance, Unilever Nigeria; Temilade Abass, Quality Manager, Unilever East & West Africa; and Afomre Ubogu, Corporate Affairs Specialist, Unilever Nigeria.

Also present were Kanayo Iwuchukwu, Assistant Director, Special Duties, MAN; Segun Alabi, Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications (Corporate Services), MAN, and Mabel Michael, Professional Assistant to the DG.

The meeting underscores Unilever Nigeria’s proactive stakeholder engagement strategy and its alignment with national priorities for industrial growth and economic sustainability.