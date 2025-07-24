Three of the world’s most prominent billionaires, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, collectively gained $10.3 billion in a single day, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Tracker.

The trio’s wealth surge was fueled by strong market performance as trading closed on Wednesday, July 23.

Larry Ellison led the pack with a $4.1 billion boost, followed by Nvidia’s Jensen Huang with a $3.2 billion gain, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with a $3 billion uptick.

Ellison, cofounder and chief technology officer of Oracle, now holds an estimated net worth of $287.8 billion, maintaining his position as the world’s second-richest individual. Oracle shares closed at $241.90, up 1.59% for the day and showing a year-to-date increase of nearly 46%.

The company’s aggressive expansion, including its landmark $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner in 2021, continues to bolster investor confidence. Ellison, who owns roughly 40% of Oracle, has seen his fortune swell alongside the company’s success. Now residing permanently on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which he purchased for $300 million in 2012, Ellison’s influence remains a steady force in global tech.

Close behind is Jensen Huang, cofounder and CEO of Nvidia, whose net worth rose to $148.7 billion, placing him seventh on the global wealth ranking. Huang owns approximately 3% of the chip-making powerhouse, which has ridden the wave of the AI revolution.

A breakdown of net worth increase

Nvidia’s share price rose 2.25% Wednesday, closing at $170.78, thanks to continuing investor enthusiasm for its GPUs, the cornerstone of AI and machine learning systems worldwide. Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia crossed a $3 trillion market cap in 2024, a landmark feat for the Silicon Valley-based company.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, cofounder and CEO of Meta Platforms, added $3 billion to his wealth, bringing his net worth to $246.2 billion, securing him the third spot globally. Meta stock rose by 1.24% on Wednesday, closing at $713.58, and has climbed over 19% so far this year.

Since founding Facebook in 2004, Zuckerberg has expanded the social media empire into broader digital frontiers, including the metaverse. He retains around 13% ownership of Meta’s stock. Known for his philanthropic commitments, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged in 2015 to donate 99% of their Meta shares over their lifetime.

This one-day gain in net worth for the trio reflects not only Wall Street’s bullish sentiment toward big tech but also the enduring dominance of these leaders in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital communication. As investors continue to reward performance and vision, Ellison, Huang, and Zuckerberg remain firmly at the center of the world’s economic conversation.