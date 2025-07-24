The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rescheduled the alleged N4 billion money laundering trial of former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano to November 25.

The case was initially listed on the court’s cause list for the day but was adjourned by the court.

This development occurred when Justice Mohammed Umar rose after delivering three judgments and addressing a number of cases on the day’s cause list.

Nairametrics previously reported on November 13, 2024, that Bureau De Change (BDC) operator Ayuba Tanko denied transacting directly with Obiano during his administration.

It was also reported that the court dismissed Obiano’s legal team’s motion seeking to quash the EFCC charges, paving the way for the trial to proceed.

On January 24, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Obiano in court over alleged diversion of public funds. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

EFCC’s Case and Legal Dispute

Among other allegations, former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano is accused of transferring over N1.2 billion from the state’s security vote to a company unrelated to government affairs, committing offenses under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Security votes are monthly allowances allocated to the 36 states, intended for securing the state.

EFCC’s lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), contended that the EFCC investigation was not limited to Security Votes Accounts but also included allegations of stealing, corruption, abuse of office, and conspiracy.

Obiano, through his lawyer Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), filed a motion seeking an order from the court to quash the charges, arguing that the case amounted to a flagrant abuse of judicial process and a mockery of the criminal justice system.

He further argued that no proof of evidence showed that his client had given a directive for the disbursement of security votes or other funds belonging to the Anambra State government.

In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the issue of proof of evidence was not applicable when a criminal charge is brought before a federal high court.

The court also held that the EFCC has the power to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, including those involving monies from Nigeria’s Federation Account.

Subsequently, the judge dismissed the ex-governor’s application and set dates for the commencement of the trial.

Trial Proceedings

At a previous trial session, Tanko admitted receiving N416 million under the ex-governor’s administration by proxy.

He listed his company’s accounts that received the funds as Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd.

However, under cross-examination by Obiano’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), the witness denied dealing directly with the ex-governor.

“I did not deal directly with the defendant,” the witness responded.

At Thursday’s court session, the judge left the courtroom after reading three judgments and attending to several cases on the cause list before adjourning.

The court then fixed November 25 for the continuation of the trial.

What You Should Know

Obiano was placed on the anti-graft agency’s watchlist over allegations of corruption after completing his tenure in 2022.

Days later, he was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and subsequently arraigned.

The trial stalled due to a motion filed by Obiano challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the motion, clearing the way for the trial to proceed