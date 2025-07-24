Airtel Africa has announced its financial results for Q1 2025/2026, for the period ended June 30, 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of $273 million, representing a 269% year-on-year growth.

This figure also accounts for 41% of the group’s total pre-tax profit for the full financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Profit after tax rose sharply to $156 million, a 408% increase compared to the same period last year, and 48% of the prior full-year post-tax earnings.

Revenue came in at $1.415 billion, growing by 24.9% in constant currency and 22.4% in reported currency, as the group benefited from easing currency headwinds over the last three quarters.

According to the report, the acceleration in constant currency revenue growth from the previous quarter was driven by tariff adjustments in Nigeria and a strong performance in Francophone Africa, reflecting effective execution of its customer-focused strategy.

Sunil Taldar, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, commented:

“We are very pleased with the strong growth in our operating and financial performance in the first quarter. The scale of this growth reflects sustained demand for our services and the strength of our business model to meet these demands.

Operationally, the acceleration in customer base growth to 9%, and 17.4% growth in our data customers to 75.6 million, reflects strong on-ground execution with a relentless focus on digitisation and simplifying the customer experience.”