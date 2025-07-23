The Federal Government has said the 3,112-unit Karsana housing project in Abuja is scheduled for completion by August 2025, but commissioning may be delayed due to the ongoing construction of access roads.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa disclosed this during a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat at the National Assembly Complex, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website on Wednesday.

He explained that the Karsana Renewed Hope City, part of the broader Renewed Hope Cities and Estates initiative, has reached an advanced stage.

He added that the project could have been ready for commissioning by August if not for the delayed roadworks awarded by the FCT administration.

The Minister said he recently visited the Karsana site alongside developers and financiers, where he confirmed that the project was progressing well. He also informed the committee that most other Renewed Hope Cities and Estate projects across the country are at similar levels of completion and can be delivered within two months once funds are released.

“Dangiwa brought the committee up to speed with the status of ongoing projects of the Ministry, explaining that ongoing projects were carried along from the previous year and the 2023 supplementary budget during the first and second quarter of the present year, while awaiting further review of the 2025 budget from the budget office of the federation.

“He revealed that most of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate projects were at advanced level of completion, assuring that once monies were released, the projects would be completed and ready for commissioning, within two months.

“The Minister joyfully informed the committee of a recent visit to the Renewed Hope City in Karsana Abuja, with the developers and financiers, saying that the project was at a valid stage of completion and targeted to be completed by the end of August, but for the ongoing construction of access roads awarded by Minister of the FCT which would delay commissioning,” the statement read in part.

The access road to the Karsana housing project was awarded by the FCT administration in February 2024, following the Federal Executive Council’s approval of N31.66 billion for its construction. That same month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme by performing the groundbreaking for the 3,112-unit project.

More insights

The Karsana development is a flagship of the Renewed Hope Cities initiative, implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Under this arrangement, private developers fund construction through high-interest loans and are also responsible for land acquisition and infrastructure costs, which significantly increase housing prices.

While government-funded one-bedroom units under the Renewed Hope Estates cost between N8 million and N9 million, similar units delivered through the PPP model in Karsana are priced at approximately N22 million.

Dangiwa also briefed lawmakers on the overall status of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, noting that projects in Lagos and Kano were nearing completion and could be commissioned within two months of fund release.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to affordable housing and urged the Accountant General of the Federation to prioritise the sector in budget allocations. In response, House Committee Chairman Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa assured the Minister of continued legislative support to ensure the programme delivers visible and lasting impact.