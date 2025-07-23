Academy Press Plc has released its financial results for the year ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.17 billion for the period.

This reflects a 343.8% year-on-year increase compared to the N264.1 million recorded in the same period in 2024.

Revenue rose slightly to N4.58 billion, up 1.72% from N4.508 billion in the previous year, with book sales accounting for the bulk of the figure.

Regionally, sales within Nigeria, particularly from the South West, contributed the majority of revenue, as book sales reached N4 billion.

On the cost side, the company recorded an 8.67% reduction in cost of sales, which declined from N3.5 billion to N3.2 billion.

As a result, gross profit jumped to N1.3 billion, up from N996.4 million in the previous year.

Selling and distribution expenses rose by 2.6%, while administrative expenses increased to N834.2 million, up 20% from the previous year.

However, the company’s other operating income, driven largely by profits from asset disposals, rose sharply to N996.9 million—representing a 171.2% increase and contributing strongly to bottom-line performance.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N3.6 billion, reflecting a 16.8% rise, while retained earnings turned positive at N484.1 million, recovering from a loss of N162.6 million in the previous year.

Academy Press also declared a final dividend of 15 kobo per 50 kobo share, subject to shareholders’ approval and applicable withholding tax. The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of the close of business on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Key highlights (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N4.58 billion, +1.72% YoY

Cost of sales: N3.20 billion, -8.67% YoY

Gross profit: N1.30 billion, +38.37% YoY

Administrative expenses: N834.2 million, +20.10% YoY

Other operating income: N996.9 million, +171.22% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N1.17 billion, +343.82% YoY

Total assets: N3.60 billion, +16.80% YoY

As of market close on the 22nd of July 2025, shares of Academy Press were priced at N7.00, with a year-to-date performance of 133%.