In a strategic move that cements its reputation as a trailblazer in the real estate sector, Zenytal Properties Limited has unveiled two pioneering estates, Itura Gardens in Moniya and Ibadan Riviera in Ilaju-Ido, both launched on the same day in a historic double rollout that is reshaping the future of Ibadan’s property landscape.

The dual launch marks a defining moment in the city’s real estate trajectory, attracting high-profile investors, stakeholders, and future homeowners.

It was a strategic display of vision, value, and vibrancy, demonstrating Zenytal’s capacity to blend legacy with lifestyle, and development with community upliftment.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The event began with the unveiling of Itura Gardens Moniya, one of Ibadan’s fastest-growing corridors.

The estate launch opened with a captivating cultural performance, symbolizing the fusion of heritage and modern investment Zenytal seeks to promote.

Itura Gardens is positioned as a smart land banking initiative, ideal for long-term investors, legacy builders, and forward-thinking Nigerians who seek to secure wealth that transcends generations. Its location, within proximity to key government infrastructure and transportation hubs, makes it a strategic asset with strong potential for exponential growth.

The CEO of Zenytal Properties, Mr. Afolayan David Abiodun, while speaking at the launch of Itura Gardens, stated that the company’s message to Nigerians is that land is not just for living, but for legacy. He added. “This estate offers both historical grounding and future-forward planning for families and investors.”

Later that afternoon, guests were ushered into the tranquil environment of Ibadan Riviera, located in Ilaju, Ido LGA, a site envisioned as a resort-style, tourism-driven estate tailored for hospitality, leisure, and short-term rental income.

Attendees were treated to a live demo of the estate’s potential as a lifestyle destination, with scenic views, hospitality concepts, and leisure-focused experiences giving a glimpse into what investors can expect.

Ibadan Riviera is designed for dual-purpose ownership: investors can capitalize on Nigeria’s growing tourism and hospitality economy while also enjoying personal use of their properties during holiday seasons.

With both estates strategically located and designed to offer excellent returns on investment, Zenytal Properties continues to lead the charge in redefining real estate experiences in Ibadan. The simultaneous launch of these innovative projects underscores the company’s commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and long-term value for clients and communities alike.