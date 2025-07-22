﻿The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that eight Nigerian banks have met the minimum regulatory requirements under the current forbearance regime.

This was disclosed by CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing held on Monday, July 22, 2025.

“Eight banks have surpassed the minimum required,” Cardoso said in response to questions from journalists, while also revealing that one of the banks (GTB) successfully raised capital from the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The CBN Governor also commended Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) for its recent capital market activities, noting that the bank had raised a “significant amount of money” through its public listing.

Speaking further, Cardoso explained that the forbearance measures introduced by the apex bank are temporary and aligned with global standards under Basel II.

He emphasized that such steps are neither new nor unique to Nigeria, as they are designed to help banks create buffers during transitional periods.

He reiterated that the banking sector remains “fit for purpose,” citing current data that shows Nigeria’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stands at 13%, while Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) are within the regulatory threshold of 5%.

