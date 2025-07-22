Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N126.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025, marking a sharp 233.9% increase from the N37.9 billion posted in the same period last year.

This strong Q2 showing brings the company’s half-year profit to N199.7 billion, a substantial leap from N46.6 billion recorded in the first half of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter surged to N268.6 billion, representing a 70.2% year-on-year growth, and driving H1 2025 revenue to N516.9 billion, up 74.9% from the previous year.

Cement sales continued to be the cornerstone of Lafarge’s performance, accounting for N261.6 billion of Q2 revenue.

Aggregates and concrete contributed N6.6 billion, while other products added N296.8 million.

On the cost side, production expenses rose to N95.8 billion in Q2 2025, up from N75.8 billion in the same period last year.

Yet, gross profit doubled, climbing to N172.7 billion from N81.9 billion.

Even with a 45.8% increase in selling and distribution costs and a 109.8% spike in administrative expenses, operating profit jumped to N120.6 billion, significantly higher than the N47.7 billion recorded in Q2 2024.

Finance income also saw a healthy boost, rising 212.4% to N7.3 billion.

The bulk came from interest income on short-term deposits and current accounts (N5.3 billion), alongside foreign exchange gains of N1.9 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets climbed to N1.02 trillion, up from N990.5 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, retained earnings rose 15.5% to N364.4 billion, reflecting the company’s improved profitability and strong earnings retention.

Key highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024)

Revenue: N268.6 billion, +70.2% YoY

Cost of Sales: N95.8 billion, +26.4% YoY

Gross Profit: N172.7 billion, +110.7% YoY

Operating Profit: N120.6 billion, +152.8% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N126.6 billion, +233.9% YoY

Total Assets: N1.02 trillion, +3.7% YoY

Retained Earnings: N364.4 billion, +15.5% YoY

As of market close on July 21, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N116 per share, with a year-to-date performance of 66.3%.