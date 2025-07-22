On the 27th of June, 2024, Karu Main Market, usually buzzing with the sounds of buying and selling, bargaining of goods, and genuine laughter, fell into a haunting silence.

That Thursday evening, a fire tore through the market, reducing rows of stalls to charred wood and smoke. In a matter of minutes, dozens of traders lost everything: their goods, their savings, and their peace of mind.

Among them was Bilal Aminu Adam.

Bilal had always been a modest hustler, the kind who rarely complains and believes only in working hard to make ends meet. Just weeks before the fire, he had taken a leap of faith.

With support from Market Monie, a trader-focused loan product powered by Digitvant Microfinance Bank, Bilal had done his biggest restock yet. Bags of rice, beans, groundnuts, and garri now sat confidently in his small warehouse. His dreams for expansion were finally taking shape.

Then came the fire.

Eyewitnesses said it started from an electrical surge deep within one of the stalls. Before anyone could make sense of it, the flames had spread like a rumour in a busy marketplace. Traders screamed, some tried to douse the fire with water, others desperately hauled bags of goods onto their heads, barefoot and frantic. Bilal tried too; he managed to pull out a single bag of rice and two bags of groundnut before the smoke became too thick to fight.

By the time dawn broke, nothing was left of his store. Nothing, except ash and ruins.

“All my kaya don burn,” Bilal muttered when reporters visited the market the next morning. Those were the 5 words of a man in despair, too stunned to cry.

Unexpected Support from Digitvant

Two days later, Bilal received a text message. It was from Market Monie.

At first, he thought it might be a repayment reminder. Instead, it was a message of concern. A few hours later, a call followed. A representative from Market Monie explained that they had heard about the fire, identified affected customers and would be restructuring Bilal’s loan to give him time to recover.

He could not believe it.

Two weeks later, the Market Monie team did not just stop at phone calls. They came to the market in person. When Bilal saw them approaching in their branded t-shirts, he stood up from his corner and ran towards them. Overwhelmed, he almost dropped to his knees in appreciation.

For Digitvant, this is not charity; it is a mission. This is why Market Monie exists: to serve the backbone of Africa’s economy: the informal trader.

“Bilal’s story reminds us why we do what we do. The impact we are privileged to make in the lives of these traders is at the core of our existence.” Said Mr. Tosin Oni, Market Monie’s Regional Manager for the Abuja branch.

The Recovery

With his repayment on hold, Bilal began again with greater determination. He cleaned out what was left of his space, borrowed a small table and umbrella, bought a few more bags of grains, and began reaching out to some of his old customers. And by August, his stall was once again open for business, this time with a stronger spirit than before.

“Dis Market Monie people… una just be like my family. Na God go bless una.” He said with a smile that had finally returned.

Digitvant: The Financial Safety Net

Karu Main Market, one of the busiest in the Abuja Municipal Area, has weathered many storms, but not every trader has the luxury of a cushion. Most operate without insurance, many without formal savings. When fire comes, it does not just burn goods, it also burns years of labour and hard work.

But with financial tools like Market Monie, recovery no longer has to be a miracle. Backed by Digitvant, the Platform has provided loans to over 25,000 businesses in 54 markets across 12 states in Nigeria.

“We know that small business owners face risks they cannot always plan for,” said a Digitvant spokesperson. “That is why loan restructuring and physical field support are part of our crisis-response strategy. It is not just about money, it is about standing by people.”

For Bilal, the fire is now a story he tells. It was painful, yes, but it also revealed something beautiful: that in moments of deep loss, support can come when you least expect it.