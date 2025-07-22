The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has announced that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will replace multiple import-related levies with a single 4% Free On Board (FOB) charge under a new revenue structure.

The move, aimed at streamlining charges and enhancing transparency, was revealed during a stakeholder town hall meeting held in Lagos on Monday, July 21, 2025.

According to CGC Adeniyi, the unified 4% FOB charge will eliminate the existing Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) and the 7% cost of collection levied on importers. He explained that once the new policy takes effect, importers will only pay the 4% charge upfront, and no additional levies will be applied.

“Once the 4% FOB takes effect, the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) will cease automatically. In addition, the 7% cost of collection currently charged will also be completely removed,” he explained.

“Under the new Act, the 4% FOB is paid upfront—and that’s it. Thereafter, 100% of the revenue generated by Customs will go into the Federation Account. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Adeniyi emphasized that this change is part of broader reforms accompanying the rollout of the B’Odogwu clearance platform, a homegrown digital solution designed to enhance trade facilitation. He reassured stakeholders that the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to a transparent and efficient implementation process.

The town hall, themed “Enhancing Trade Compliance and System Optimisation Through Stakeholder Engagement”, brought together freight forwarders, clearing agents, and trade partners.

Stakeholders welcomed the simplification of charges but also raised concerns regarding system transition delays, particularly around bank processing and documentation.

Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of ICT/Modernisation, DCG Kikelomo Adeola, highlighted the strategic importance of the engagement, describing B’Odogwu as a national project that would position Nigeria as a leader in digital customs processes—especially as the country currently chairs the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

Also speaking at the event, Saleh Ahmadu, Chairman of Trade Modernisation Project Limited (TMPL), reaffirmed the project’s commitment to investing in the right infrastructure to support seamless trade experiences.

Panel sessions during the event addressed topics such as “Overcoming Common Importer Challenges on B’Odogwu” and “Enhancing Transparency, Speed and Revenue through Full Participation.” The event also featured a robust Q&A session, allowing participants to seek clarity on operational and policy-related matters.

The rollout of the unified 4% FOB charge is expected to reduce complexity, curb arbitrary charges, and improve Nigeria’s ranking in global trade facilitation metrics.