Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing film F1 is proving to be a global and local box office juggernaut.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the film, released on June 27, has now grossed impressive numbers worldwide, with audiences flocking to see Pitt in the driver’s seat of one of the year’s most thrilling cinematic rides.

In Nigeria, F1 is also making a strong showing.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film has earned N133.9 million after just three weeks in cinemas, making it one of the highest-grossing international titles in the country for 2025 so far. It debuted with a robust N56.5 million opening weekend and has maintained steady momentum despite strong competition from recent Nollywood releases.

The movie follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a rising talent and help a struggling team find its groove. With supporting performances from Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, F1 blends behind-the-scenes drama with pulse-pounding track sequences. Real-world Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is also a co-producer, adding even more authenticity to the film’s depiction of the sport.

Global box office record

With strong global momentum and a production budget reportedly between $200–300 million, F1 has grossed over $463 million worldwide, according to reports.

That includes $155 million from the US and an impressive $307 million from international markets, a number driven by strong turnouts in Europe, Asia, and now Africa. These numbers are all the more impressive considering that the film was made with an eye for realism, with scenes shot at actual Grand Prix weekends and Pitt and Idris seen in full racing gear.

The film’s performance in Nigeria signals local audiences’ growing appetite for premium Hollywood films that offer both emotional depth and large-scale spectacle. F1 has managed to strike that balance, pulling in a diverse crowd of moviegoers from Formula 1 fans to those simply excited to watch Pitt rev back into action.

Globally, F1 has now surpassed the total earnings of notable blockbusters like A Star is Born ($436 million), The Bourne Ultimatum ($442 million), and John Wick: Chapter 4 ($447 million). With its current pace, the film could edge even closer to joining the elite billion-dollar club.

For now, F1 continues to race ahead in Nigerian cinemas and around the world, proving that a strong story, compelling performances, and real-world grit are still a winning formula.