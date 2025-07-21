The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, has disclosed plans to set up poultry sale points across Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, aiming at reducing the cost of poultry products by allowing direct sales to consumers.

The Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, has expressed concern over the continued rise in the cost of poultry products, saying it prompted the association’s decision to sell directly to the public.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, Iyiola revealed that PAN is working with local government authorities to secure spaces within their premises for direct sales.

“We are currently working with the local government areas in Lagos State to give us space in their premises where we can sell the produce at affordable prices without the interference of middlemen,” he said.

Eliminating middlemen to ease food prices

He explained that the move will help cushion the effect of soaring food prices for everyday consumers by eliminating extra costs added by middlemen.

“This will help cushion the effects of the hike in the price of poultry produce for the common man, as we can now sell to them directly,” Iyiola added.

The Chairman has reiterated that despite a recent drop in the price of maize in local markets, the overall cost of poultry feed production remains high.

He explained that the decrease in maize price was largely due to government intervention, but emphasized that further assistance is needed, particularly in helping to stabilize the prices of eggs and other poultry products.

“Although maize prices have dropped, maize is only one out of about 15 ingredients used in the formulation of poultry feed. We still have around 14 other components, and their prices are far from stable.

“Maize makes up nearly 60% of the total feed composition. While the remaining ingredients are used in smaller quantities, they are very expensive,” he said.

Soaring prices of feed ingredients

He highlighted the skyrocketing cost of some of these inputs, noting: “We used to buy a 25kg bag of Methylene at between N25,000 and N30,000, but now the same quantity sells for N150,000.”

“It’s the same story with lysine, and the prices of urea and groundnut cake haven’t dropped either. They remain high and significantly influence the cost of eggs,” he added.

According to him, a crate of eggs sells for between N5,000 and N5,500 at the farm gate, but middlemen often resell it at higher prices, ranging from N6,000 to N6,500 per crate.