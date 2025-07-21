The Federal Government has ordered a 30-day emergency repair of the damaged Keffi flyover, directing CGC (Nigeria) Limited to begin immediate beam replacement and structural restoration.

The directive, issued by Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, during an inspection on Sunday, was disclosed in a statement on the ministry’s website.

The repair will involve molding a new beam and salvaging two others that were partially affected.

Umahi said the process should take 30 days, after which a strength test will be conducted before reopening the flyover to traffic.

The damage occurred on Thursday, July 17, 2025, when an overloaded truck carrying an excavator struck the structure. The impact dislodged one beam and compromised two others, leading to the immediate closure of the affected section for safety.

“The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, CON, FNSE, FNATE, has inspected the damaged flyover at Keffi caused by an overburdened truck carrying an excavator. The impact of the collision completely dislodged one (1) of the beams and damaged two (2) others. The on-the-spot assessment was undertaken today, Sunday, July 20th, 2025,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Engr. Umahi appealed to Messrs CGC (Nigeria) Limited, the contractor currently working in the FCT, to urgently begin the redesign and molding of a replacement beam, while salvaging the other two (2) that were partially affected. The process is expected to take approximately thirty (30) days, after which a strength test will be conducted before reinstallation. He emphasised that the integrity of the structure will be fully restored before reopening it for vehicular traffic.”

More insights

While the underpass has been cleared for use, the overpass remains closed as a safety precaution. The Minister noted that the emergency repairs will be funded through an intervention arrangement pending formal release of resources.

Umahi assured the public that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully aware of the situation and has directed swift remedial action to restore the flyover, which forms part of a key transport corridor. He also commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Minister was accompanied by top officials of the Ministry, including the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mal. Mohammed A. Ahmed; Deputy Director, Design and Bridges, Engr. Musa Seidu, and the Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Engr. Yakubu Usman. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring a safe and timely reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure.

What you should know

Following the damaged Keffi flyover incident, the Federal Government plans to enforce nationwide weight and height limits for vehicles on bridges to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated that overloaded and over-height trucks have contributed significantly to the deterioration of key structures. He noted that a coordinated enforcement drive targeting vehicle weight, clearance height, and configuration will soon begin in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Umahi warned that a single non-compliant truck could destroy infrastructure worth billions of naira and endanger public safety. He cited the Keffi flyover collision as a recent example, stressing that most Nigerian flyovers are built with clearance limits between 5.5 and 6.5 metres.

He added that at least seven bridges along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have experienced similar damage from improperly configured vehicles.