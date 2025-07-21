The Federal Government has described the Nigerian diaspora community as one of the country’s most undervalued and underutilised assets, stating its significant economic contributions, including over $20 billion in remittances so far in 2024.

The Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, made this known at a press conference held to announce the 2025 National Diaspora Day (NDD) celebration, which will also feature the 3rd National Diaspora Merit Awards (NDMA) in Abuja on Monday.

The event is scheduled from July 25 to July 26, in Abuja and has as its theme: “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth.”

Dabiri-Erewa said that the theme was more than a conversation starter but a national imperative that challenges Nigerians to move beyond rhetoric and act with clear purpose in harnessing the full value of the over 20 million-diaspora-community globally.

She added that over the years, Nigerians in the diaspora had proven themselves as resilient change-makers, solution providers, and proud ambassadors of Nigeria.

The NiDCOM boss stated, “Undeniably, they are among Nigeria’s greatest exports, yet remain one of our most underutilised assets for national development. In 2024 alone, remittances from Nigerians abroad exceeded $20 billion, surpassing foreign direct investment.

“But beyond these figures lies an armoury of knowledge, skills, networks, and goodwill; resources which, if strategically engaged, can catalyse transformative development across all regions of our country.”

According to her, from medicine to education, technology to tourism, business to sports, arts to governance, our diaspora continues to influence global conversations and spearhead innovation, development and growth.

“Looking back, we have made tangible progress in deepening diaspora engagement. For instance, the deployment of State Diaspora Focal Point Officers ensures diaspora matters are now part of national development planning, even at the grassroots.

“Diaspora Nigerians are now more actively involved in areas like policy, housing, health, education and mentorship.

“With initiatives such as the National Diaspora Policy, Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit and the Data Mapping Project, engagement is no longer theoretical, but feasible, practical and impactful,” she said.

She added that this year’s celebration was both a renewed commitment and an elevated platform, adding that it was about moving beyond sentiments and statistics to sustainable frameworks.

She also noted that it was about building a Nigeria where the country’s diaspora community would be seen, heard and harnessed; not just celebrated occasionally, but embedded structurally.

“Optimising diaspora potential means creating real structures that allow Nigerians abroad to co-own our development journey, not just with remittances, but with intellectual capital, policy influence, and business partnerships.

“Launching of the Diaspora Home and Abroad housing platform and generational wealth creation through investments.

“This year’s event will be held at the State Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, and it will be a hybrid event, welcoming participants from across the globe: so, whether you are joining from Lagos, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Longjing or Lisbon, you are seen, valued and celebrated.

“Across the two-day event, will be thematic sessions, panel discussions, youth mentorship programmes, strategic partnership dialogues, networking opportunities, and the National Diaspora Merit Awards.

“This is our way of recognising distinguished Nigerian diaspora who continue to uplift our nation with courage, integrity and excellence. Your stories deserve to be heard. Your contributions must be recognised. Your patriotism should be celebrated,” she stated.

She added that the event will also feature vibrant Nigerian cultural displays.

The NiDCOM boss said that registration was currently open for both physical and virtual participation.

“To register, please visit: www.nidcom.gov.ng/diasporaday, or you may also follow us on all official NiDCOM social media platforms for real-time updates and enquiries,” she added.

What you should know

In January, during the 2025 budget defence session before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Diaspora in Abuja, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa revealed that Nigerians in the diaspora spent approximately N60 billion during their visits to the country in December 2024.

In May, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), officially launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform.

The platform aims to simplify the process for Nigerians living abroad to obtain their Bank Verification Number (BVN) remotely, removing the need for in-person verification in Nigeria.