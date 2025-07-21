The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a two-week ultimatum to medicine dealers in key commercial hubs, Idumota (Lagos), Onitsha, and Aba, to register with its national database or face enforcement action.

The agency stated that this is part of renewed efforts to rid Nigeria’s drug markets of counterfeit and substandard medicines, ensuring safer pharmaceutical distribution nationwide.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja by Mrs Christiana Obiazikwor, NAFDAC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations.

The statement followed a strategic meeting held in Lagos with executives of the Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association.

Mr Martins Iluyomade, Director of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and Chairman of the Federal Task Force on Fake and Substandard Products, said NAFDAC remained determined to sanitize drug distribution channels across the country.

He stressed that all medicine dealers must be registered in the agency’s national database to ensure full traceability and accountability of pharmaceutical products.

“There is a dire need to sanitize the drug market nationwide, and the current administration is determined to do that.

“NAFDAC is not out to punish anyone. We do not have another country, and we must do the right thing for the good of all,” Iluyomade said.

Non-compliance will attract strict sanctions

He warned that any dealer intentionally operating outside regulatory oversight would be barred from selling or distributing drugs, while shop owners who tampered with NAFDAC seals or reopen shuttered outlets would face strict enforcement actions.

Iluyomade reiterated that medicine regulation was non-negotiable, pointing out that it fell under Nigeria’s Exclusive Legislative List due to its direct impact on public health.

“There is no serious country in the world that does not regulate the use of medicines,” he added.

Agency urges stakeholders to support efforts

To reinforce compliance, he announced a two-week deadline for medicine dealers in major commercial centres, Idumota (Lagos), Onitsha, and Aba, to regularize their operations and be fully captured in NAFDAC’s database.

He also urged recognized trade associations and stakeholders to collaborate with NAFDAC in eliminating fake and substandard medicines from the open market.

What you should know

Between February 9 and March 27, 2025, NAFDAC conducted coordinated raids across the Idumota Open Drug Market (Lagos), Bridge Market (Onitsha), and Ariaria Drug Market (Aba)

Over 100 full truckloads of illicit pharmaceuticals, including expired, banned, falsified, diverted‑donation drugs, and controlled substances, were confiscated and evacuated.

NAFDAC sealed more than 11,000 shops across the three markets.

Onitsha’s drug market was shut starting February 10, reopened on March 6, after sanitization. Reopening required approximately 4,000 shop operators to individually clear NAFDAC requirements before resuming trade.

Traders who were found to be non-compliant faced administrative investigative charges. For the sale of unregistered products, the initial charge was N5 million but was later reduced to N200,000. For storage violations, a N2 million fine was reduced to N500,000.

In some areas, a combined reopening fee of N700,000 was enforced, which sparked backlash from affected traders.

However, NAFDAC clarified that the charges were lawful and followed a standardized process.