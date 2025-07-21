Muhammed Babangida, son of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has officially accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), putting to rest media speculation suggesting he had declined the role.

On July 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Babangida as head of the restructured Bank of Agriculture, along with eight new appointees for other federal agencies.

The move was part of a broader effort to revitalize key institutions driving Nigeria’s economic and agricultural transformation.

However, several media outlets subsequently circulated what appears to be a doctored statement, allegedly quoting Babangida as having rejected the appointment, citing “personal and professional considerations.”

The statement, dated July 21 and seen by Nairametrics, reads “after careful reflection and consultation, I have decided, with utmost respect, to decline the appointment. This decision was not made lightly; it stems from a convergence of personal and professional considerations which, at this time, would not allow me to serve with the level of focus and commitment the position demands.”

The statement sparked public confusion and criticism.

Presidency Issues Clarification

In response, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, issued a rebuttal on Monday, firmly asserting that Babangida had never rejected the offer.

“Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government,” the statement affirmed.

“He extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.”

Olusegun denounced the false reports as malicious and misleading, suggesting they were aimed at undermining the administration’s credibility and inciting public distrust.

Calls for Accountability and Information Integrity

The Presidency assured the public that those responsible for spreading misinformation would face consequences.

“Those behind these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice,” the statement declared.

“We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation.”

The statement concluded with a call for Nigerians to rely on credible sources for information and to remain vigilant against online disinformation.

What You Should Know

Babangida, 53, is the son of former military president Ibrahim Babangida. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland.

The latest appointments included chairmen and directors-general of strategic institutions spanning education, energy, peacebuilding, trade, and regional development.

The presidency noted that the appointments form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership across key institutions and ensure more robust policy implementation and coordination nationwide.