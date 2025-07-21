The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, declined the medical travel request of the ex-Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, holding that the medical report submitted in evidence by his legal team was not signed by the maker of the medical report.

Justice Emeka Nwite said this while ruling on the ex-Governor’s request for the release of his international passport.

The development comes days after the Federal Capital Territory High Court, per Justice Maryann Anenih, had ruled that the international passport of Bello was not in its custody to direct its release.

Nairametrics previously reported that the former governor and others are accused of conspiring in February 2016 to convert N80,246,470,088.88, allegedly obtained through a criminal breach of trust, in violation of Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

Legal Dispute

When the charges were read to Bello, he denied all charges, paving the way for trial.

Bello’s legal team had applied for the release of his international passport for the purpose of traveling out of Nigeria for medical attention.

Bello’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, SAN, had presented Exhibits A and B, which constituted expert reports on the health condition of Bello.

Daudu maintained that sufficient materials had been placed before the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the applicant.

But the application before Nwite was also opposed by the EFCC.

The EFCC stressed the application was an abuse of court process.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed court session on Monday, Nwite ruled that Bello’s application was not an abuse of court process.

“On the abuse of process of court, it is the argument of the complainant that the instant application is incompetent and amount to abuse of court process.

“It is not in dispute that the applicant is standing trial before this court and FCT court and it is not in dispute that the applicant was granted bail in this court on December 13, 2024, and at FCT High court on December 19, 2024.

“The FCT High Court, in its ruling, said that the applicant must seek the leave of the court. Hence, this instant application does not amount to abuse of court process.

“It is also the fact that this court and the FCT High Court are courts of coordinate jurisdiction,” Justice Nwite said.

The judge, however, said the “medical report provided by a doctor was not signed by its maker” and, as such, lacked any legal efficacy.

The court stressed that an unsigned document is not backed by law and is considered worthless.

“In other words, Exhibit B is devoid of probative value and cannot be relied upon by the Court,” the judge held.

“The defendant has failed to placed sufficient material before this court for his passport to be released for him to travel. Consequently, this application is hereby refused,” Justice Nwite said.

The judge then adjourned to October 7 and 10 and November 10 and 11, 2025, for continuation of trial.

Backstory

The EFCC and other security agencies had previously declared Bello wanted, citing an inability to arrest him.

The EFCC later accused the Kogi State government of shielding Bello by invoking immunity.

Eventually, Bello was arrested, and another fraud case was filed against him at the FCT High Court. Both matters remain pending.